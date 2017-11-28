Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Nectar Services Corp as a Global New Product Innovator for Its Innovative Evolution Quality of Service (QoS) Software

Evolution simplifies QoS configuration through automation, reducing QoS change times from weeks to seconds

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the enhanced user experience for unified communications industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nectar Services Corp with the 2017 Global New Product Innovation Award for its innovative Evolution Quality of Service (QoS) cross-platform software. This replaces the need for manual intervention with automation to initiate a QoS change, thus improving the overall performance of UC environments running on Cisco-powered networks. Evolution boosts network performance capabilities while optimizing enterprises' time, resources, and costs.

With the constant growth of IT infrastructure, enterprises are adopting various unified communications (UC) platforms, devices, and media (audio/video) from numerous vendors, making it imperative for enterprises to have holistic visibility throughout the network to improve the quality of experience (QoE). However, the growing complexity of IT infrastructure is challenging organizations' abilities to efficiently manage QoS and QoE across geographically dispersed networks, making it both expensive and difficult to implement. Inconsistent implementation of QoS policies makes the UC environment unreliable, compromising the user experience in the process. Also, enterprises have to invest heavily to control QoS policy configurations across both wired and wireless networks.

"To date, Cisco UC customers have been configuring QoS on the core of the network infrastructure down to the distribution area, instead of reaching out to the network's edge during large-scale implementations-this process is extremely time consuming and expensive," said Olga Yashkova, Program Manager.

In a bid to make the QoS process simpler, Nectar's innovative QoS cross-platform software, Evolution, replaces the need for manual intervention with automation to initiate a QoS change. This configures QoS policies in a matter of seconds for enhanced calls or additional network capabilities.

Industry-first Nectar Evolution leverages Nectar's rules-based policy engine to orchestrate QoS dynamically across Cisco's wired or wireless network infrastructure by first offering a pre-configured QoS policy to the user. When a user registers on the network, Nectar Evolution confirms if the UC endpoints are registered. The Nectar policy engine, integrated with Cisco's easily configurable software-defined networking (SDN) application policy infrastructure controller-enterprise module (APIC-EM), instantly transmits specific QoS-related information to Cisco's APIC-EM application programming interface (API). It then configures the QoS policy and matches the particular IP, device type, and the remaining Cisco hardware components in only a few seconds. Providing the user with correct QoS-related information that matches the registered UC device optimizes an enterprise's time and resources, translating into enhanced network performance.

By supporting Cisco UC and Microsoft's collaboration environments and by integrating different UC platforms, devices, third-party applications, and network components from numerous vendors, Evolution's ability to quickly automate QoS policy configuration positions it well ahead of competing solutions. Enterprises that adopt Nectar's Evolution software platform experience superior value by being able to identify any registered UC device/endpoint on the network and securely scale their UC environment by seamlessly configuring QoS policies that match specific UC elements on Cisco's networks.

"Replacing the method of manually configuring or changing QoS policies with an automated approach, such as the Nectar's Evolution, at the platform plane optimizes both time and resources invested in the QoS change/setup process from an early stage. This ability translates into a better return on investment (ROI), as IT enterprises can now perform more tasks within the same time frame in addition to ensuring the precise configuration of QoS policies," said Yashkova.

With Evolution, customers record ten times the savings in operational expenses because it automates QoS policy configuration and completes the task in only a few seconds. This is unlike manual interventions that take weeks for a QoS change to be effective, which is a lengthy and cost-draining process. Nectar's Evolution has also successfully secured a place on Cisco's Global Price List, a testament to Nectar's excellence in developing an innovative product that remarkably simplifies QoS configuration. For its strong overall performance, Nectar has earned the 2017 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award.

