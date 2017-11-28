Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Evoqua Water Technologies as a Leader in Customer Service In the Mobile Water Treatment Market

Evoqua's commitment to customer service through system upgrades, product expansions, and local customer response provides superior quality of service

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the mobile water treatment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Evoqua Water Technologies with the North America Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Award for its outstanding ability to meet customers' needs, both through product expansion and improvements, as well as superior customer service and fast, efficient responsiveness.

Upgrades and improvements include an upgrade to a water purification plant located at Evoqua's Aftermarket Resin Regeneration Facility in Rockford, Illinois, an increase to its Rental Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) fleet, and an expansion of its CoMagtemporary units.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2mxLqED

The Rockford facility prepares and regenerates resin for external customers. The recent upgrade increases the efficiency of the plant's resin purification facility while allowing 24/7 operations. Additionally, the upgraded system is equipped with Evoqua's Link2Site smart technology that allows managers and technicians to monitor the DI site remotely. This technology is compatible with other Evoqua equipment and is available to the marketplace. The improved capacity of the upgraded resin cleaning system will allow a production increase of 40% while also reducing water use by 10%.

"This upgrade not only enables us to offer more expeditious resin regeneration to our customers, but also showcases the innovative thinking of our team. By using existing, refurbished, and surplus parts, our team upgraded a new system cost effectively. And, by keeping an eye toward sustainability, we developed an upgrade that will also save water. This is an excellent example of Evoqua putting into practice a system that customers have asked for as part of water recycling and reuse programs time and again," said David Szweda, VP of Service Operations at Evoqua.

Evoqua also recently expanded two product lines. Rental DAFs are now available in two capacities-the RT-100, which processes up to 400 gallons per minute (gpm), and the RT-240, which can treat up to 1,000 gpm. Furthermore, additional Rental DAF units have been added to Evoqua's fleet in response to customer demand. Rental DAFs are frequently used for short-term, long-term or emergency use in municipal and industrial settings, including food and beverage facilities, chemical refineries, and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Rental DAFs are also often used as an operational solution until capital funds can be allocated or made available.

Evoqua's CoMagsystem mobile fleet was also expanded to be able to respond to urgent customer needs for temporary water treatment. The CoMag process uses magnetite to ballast conventional floc, thereby removing heavy metals from wastewaters. CoMag is used across a variety of municipal and industrial settings, including power plants, chemical refineries, and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

"We are excited to be able to better serve our existing customers as they experience urgent needs or expand their operations, as well as to be able to welcome new customers to Evoqua. The expansion of our rental and mobile fleets has us poised to meet ever-increasing demand in numerous markets and provide more efficient customer service," said Rodney Aulick, President of Evoqua's Industrial Segment.

When it comes to customer service, Evoqua also understands that, despite technological advancements in terms of mobile system configuration and system efficiency, customer service and responsiveness are still key factors in succeeding in the marketplace. Companies can only provide expert customer service by having a quick, effective decision-making process. Evoqua ensures this process by enabling communication between the technician solving the problems and the customer.

Evoqua Water Technologies is the largest branch organization in North America and is within 2 hours of most customers in the United States. Each branch office can make its own decisions in terms of defining solutions for the mobile water treatment and the accompanying pricing structure. This has helped the company with time management and has increased its customer base.

"Evoqua Water Technologies claims to have a faster turnaround time than other competitors in the market. Because the company has more branches than its competitors, employees have shorter distances to travel to solve problems for the customers. Some of its key customers include chemical processing industry, food and beverage, municipal water and wastewater, life science, oil and gas, microelectronics, power, pharmaceuticals, remediation, and metals and mining," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Deepthi Sugumar.

Evoqua's unique system of empowering branch office employees ensures it is highly responsive and reliable, provides high-quality solutions, and adds value as a trusted partner. Exceptional features of the Evoqua mobile water treatment system include:

A frictionless environment for interaction between employees and customers, enabled by a non-conformance process that quickly allows a manager to resolve any issues;

Production and water quality checks continuance through the mobile service should a plant go offline; and

Rigorous safety protocols as part of its EH&S Program.

Evoqua Water Technologies has established well-documented standard operating procedures (SOPs). These SOPs provide guidance to technicians who undergo a training program during which they are trained, tested, and certified. The company has created customer groups for some of their product lines, and any product updates are communicated to them.

Safety is one of the most important prerequisites when installing mobile water treatment systems, particularly at sites such as refineries and power plants. Evoqua is one of the most recognized companies that has pioneered mobile water treatment services with unique strategies and exceptional products to provide high-quality customer service.

"Evoqua Water Technologies has several programs to evaluate customer service. The company selects a percentage of customers to survey, which involves an escalation process. If a customer reports any dissatisfaction, the response is automatically escalated to the respective manager to reach out to the customer to understand and solve the problem," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Deepthi Sugumar.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a competitive strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is the global leader in helping municipalities and industrial customers protect and improve the world's most fundamental natural resource: water. Evoqua has a more than 100-year heritage of innovation and industry firsts, market-leading expertise, and unmatched customer service. Contact us at Evoqua.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com