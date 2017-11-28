HDMI Forum Releases Version 2.1 Of The HDMI Specification

A Huge Leap Forward Supports Resolutions Up to 10K and Dynamic HDR and Introduces New Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HDMI Forum, Inc. today announced the release of Version 2.1 of the HDMISpecification which is now available to all HDMI 2.0 adopters. This latest HDMI Specification supports a range of higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, and resolutions up to 10K. Dynamic HDR formats are also supported, and bandwidth capability is increased up to 48Gbps.

Supporting the 48Gbps bandwidth is the new Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. The cable ensures high-bandwidth dependent features are delivered including uncompressed 8K video with HDR. It features exceptionally low EMI (electro-magnetic interference) which reduces interference with nearby wireless devices. The cable is backwards compatible and can be used with the existing installed base of HDMI devices.

Version 2.1 of the HDMI Specification is backward compatible with earlier versions of the specification, and was developed by the HDMI Forum's Technical Working Group whose members represent some of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components.

"The HDMI Forum's mission is to develop specifications meeting market needs, growing demands for higher performance, and to enable future product opportunities," said Robert Blanchard of Sony Electronics, president of the HDMI Forum.

HDMI Specification 2.1 Features Include:

Higher video resolutions support a range of high resolutions and faster refresh rates including 8K60Hz and 4K120Hz for immersive viewing and smooth fast-action detail. Resolutions up to 10K are also supported for commercial AV, and industrial and specialty usages.

Dynamic HDR support ensures every moment of a video is displayed at its ideal values for depth, detail, brightness, contrast and wider color gamuts-on a scene-by-scene or even a frame-by-frame basis.

The Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable supports the 48G bandwidth for uncompressed HDMI 2.1 feature support. The cable also features very low EMI emission and is backwards compatible with earlier versions of the HDMI Specification and can be used with existing HDMI devices.

eARC simplifies connectivity, provides greater ease of use, and supports the most advanced audio formats and highest audio quality. It ensures full compatibility between audio devices and upcoming HDMI 2.1 products.

Enhanced refresh rate features ensure an added level of smooth and seamless motion and transitions for gaming, movies and video. They include:

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduces or eliminates lag, stutter and frame tearing for more fluid and better detailed gameplay.



Quick Media Switching (QMS) for movies and video eliminates the delay that can result in blank screens before content is displayed.



Quick Frame Transport (QFT) reduces latency for smoother no-lag gaming, and real-time interactive virtual reality.

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) allows the ideal latency setting to automatically be set allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity.

The HDMI 2.1 Compliance Test Specification (CTS) will be published in stages during Q1-Q3 2018, and HDMI adopters will be notified when it is available.

The HDMI Forum Reaches Out to Grow Global Membership

The HDMI Forum is an open trade association that guides the future direction of HDMI technology and develops new versions of the HDMI Specification. The HDMI Forum currently has a membership of 92 companies, and is actively inviting more companies to apply for membership and help shape the future of HDMI technology. There is also a focus to encourage more companies to participate as the global presence of HDMI-enabled products and solutions continues to grow.

FOR MORE INFORMATION on the HDMI 2.1 Specification or becoming an HDMI Forum member visit the HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. booth at CES 2018, LVCC South Hall 1 booth 20542. You can also contact us to schedule a CES meeting at vrobbins@hdmi.org.

SUPPORTING GRAPHICS, PHOTOS, AND AN OVERVIEW PRESENTATION are available in the electronic press kit at https://www.hdmi.org/press/press_kit.aspx.

About the HDMI Forum, Inc.

HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation, is comprised of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components. An open trade association, The HDMI Forum's mission is to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification and to further expand the ecosystem of interoperable, HDMI-enabled products. For more information on the HDMI Forum or on becoming a member please visitwww.hdmiforum.org.

About HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.x of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license all earlier HDMI Specifications. HDMI LA provides marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services; as well as education on the benefits of the HDMI Specification to adopters, retailers and consumers. For more information, please visit www.hdmi.org.

The terms HDMI and HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

