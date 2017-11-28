WilsonHCG's Crystal Kardys and Marisol Hughes Honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal as Empowering Women Leaders

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WilsonHCG, a global leader of innovative talent solutions, today celebrates Marisol Hughes, Executive Vice President of People Operations and General Counsel, and Crystal Kardys, Vice President, Innovation and Organizational Effectiveness, who were honored by Profiles in Diversity Journal. Ms. Hughes has received the publication's 10th annual Diversity Leader Award, while Ms. Kardys has been named a 2017 Women Worth Watching Award Winner.

Ms. Kardys and Ms. Hughes are the fourth and fifth WilsonHCG women leaders to be nominated and recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal.



"Crystal and Marisol embody our DNA here at WilsonHCG. They are collaborative, filled with integrity, take pride and ownership in their work, and are highly passionate about the commitments we as a company make to each client," said John Wilson, WilsonHCG CEO. "We're thrilled to see Crystal and Marisol recognized by industry peers for their empowering, truly innovative achievements."

The 10th annual Diversity Leader Award celebrates industry innovators who approach organizational challenges and opportunities through the lens of inspiring both diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Hughes leads two dynamic support departments: legal and HR (internally branded as People & Culture). Within the HR focus of her position, she is responsible for developing and executing the talent, development and people strategy that supports WilsonHCG's greater business and strategic direction. Ms. Hughes serves as a strategic advisor to CEO, John Wilson, and her primary goal is, each day, to serve as a champion for WilsonHCG employees while empowering, communicating and supporting WilsonHCG's mission. She is an active member of the Florida Bar Association and holds a Juris Doctor degree and an MBA.

The 16th annual Women Worth Watching honor sets out to celebrate leading women executives for their initiative and achievements; women of purpose and drive who represent diversity within their spheres of influence, and focusing on each executive's unique and personal contributions to the international business community.



Over the past six years, Ms. Kardys has grown from recruiter to currently leading WilsonHCG's global innovation strategy; this includes identifying and preparing inventive client solutions including advanced analytics, recruitment technology, recruitment strategy and implementation management. Ms. Kardys is the originator and driver of WilsonHCG's renowned Fortune 500 Top 100 Brands report, with the fifth annual report set to be released at the beginning of 2018.

With Ms. Kardys' role in mind, as WilsonHCG seeks to drive innovation in recruitment and talent technologies, this month the company released its newest report, HR and Talent Technology: The Journey to Automation. The complimentary piece can be accessed at the link.

