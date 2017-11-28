MintVine Makes Way For Branded Surveys

Improved Platform. Optimal Rewards. Enhanced Experience.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Branded Research, a San Diego-based global audience platform and insights company, recently rebranded MintVine, their global survey community, to Branded Surveys. Branded has unveiled a new and improved community website showcasing their re-engineered data collection platform. These innovations provide members with a more consistent user experience and offer more incentives and rewards than ever before.

Since 2012, Branded has been helping the world's most recognizable brands conduct custom market research studies by leveraging new technologies and social approaches to create more valuable, usable insights. CEO and co-founder Matt Gaffney states, "The community spoke, and we listened. We relied on panelist feedback to guide the direction of the redesign in order to showcase a fresh and more straightforward look that we know our community will love."

With Branded Surveys, the community will have access to all current features in addition to the following major enhancements:

65% of the Branded community take surveys primarily for the rewards and 31% would take more if they received rewards fast. With Branded Pay, the community will experience additional reward options with significant improvements to cash out redemptions, even allowing same day credit to members bank accounts. Branded Elite: 1 in 4 panelists are loyal to taking surveys on the Branded Surveys platform alone. Branded Elite is a new member loyalty program that awards panelists medals and additional credits for consistent participation and for referring friends.

About Branded Research, Inc.

Branded is a leading data and technology company that gathers unique insights to help our clients make more informed marketing and product development decisions. Through proven and innovative methods, as well as proprietary technologies like Branded Surveys, Branded Research is able to actively engage with consumers and reach specified target audiences, resulting in more precise and complete end data.

