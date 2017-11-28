VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) announces new senior executive appointments and modifications to its corporate team that will significantly strengthen and expand the Company's technical depth. The additions are part of the Company's ongoing optimization and asset integration process following the recent acquisition of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah zinc mines.

Paul Keller, who has served as Trevali's Chief Operating Officer since 2011, has transitioned to the role of Vice President - Major Projects & Technical Support and will continue to spearhead optimization and expansion initiatives at the Company's operations.

Bryant Schwengler has been appointed Chief Operating Officer following his role as General Manager at the Caribou mine in New Brunswick.

Additionally, Trevali welcomes Gerbrand Van Heerden as Senior Vice President Business Initiative / Development. Gerbrand is advancing from the Chief Financial Officer role at Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation.

"We are excited with the senior corporate additions to our team that will bolster and strengthen the new, expanded Trevali," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "These new senior engineering roles for Paul and Bryant are providing greater technical depth for the Company and we welcome Gerbrand who is delivering additional business optimization and development capacity."

Chief Operating Officer - Bryant Schwengler

Mr. Bryant Schwengler holds a bachelor of engineering degree from the University of Ballarat, Victoria, Australia. He has 17 years of experience in a variety of roles including senior management positions in both underground and open-pit mining operations. Results driven with a strong safety focus, Bryant's broad skill set encompasses the full mine operational life cycle from commissioning, mine planning and optimization through to closure. Commencing his career with Mount Isa Mines Ltd he provided engineering solutions Ernest Henry Open Cut Mine (Cu-Au). Following this he transitioned to Xstrata Zinc and ultimately Glencore at the world class Mt Isa Zinc operations. During this period, he led both technical and operational teams at the Blackstar, Handlebar Hill and Lady Loretta Zinc mines. As part of the strategic partnership with Glencore, Bryant was seconded to the Caribou Mine in early 2016 where he was instrumental in supporting the site during commissioning, the transition to commercial production and the ongoing optimization process.

A fulltime employee based in Vancouver, Bryant will continue to work closely with the asset teams to provide technical support to foster and drive operational excellence and continuous improvement in addition to examining internal and third-party growth opportunities.

Senior Vice President Business Initiative/Development - Gerbrand Van Heerden

Mr. Gerbrand Van Heerden, a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa, graduated from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa and has 18 years of experience in various senior management roles in the mining industry, across numerous commodities, specializing in base metals. He commenced his career with Deloitte following which he joined Metorex Limited, a multi-listed mid-tier mining company as Group Financial Controller in 2004. At Metorex, he held a number of senior management positions, becoming a specialist in a wide field including technical consolidation and accounting, treasury, cross border taxation, trading and marketing of commodities, derivatives, group and debt re-structuring, due diligences, feasibilities, as well as a strong operational influencer to improve business profitability and sustainability. He was also involved in numerous green and brownfield projects, in Southern and Central Africa, through commissioning and into operational readiness during this period. He joined Glencore in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer of the newly acquired Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation and was instrumental in the turn-around and modernization of the operation with a focus on establishing a continuous improvement culture.

A fulltime employee based in Vancouver, Gerbrand's initial focus is on the integration of the businesses and entrepreneurial culture, supporting finance functions in the Group, driving corporate development/ growth and continuous improvement throughout all aspects of the Group's business.

Vice President - Major Projects & Technical Support - Paul Keller

Mr. Paul Keller, P.Eng brings 30 years of mine operations experience to the Group most recently as Trevali's COO prior to which he held senior positions with Rio Algom and Barrick Gold. Paul has been instrumental in the growth of the Company and its transition from developer to a global top-10 zinc producer. In his new role the Company will leverage Paul's extensive skill set and technical expertise to champion the analysis and development of key material projects including the application of new concepts and ideas.

Working closely with the COO he will provide expert technical support on key challenges in addition to project establishment, management, mentoring and monitoring/reporting of key projects and improvement strategies including participation in due diligence opportunities. Mr. Keller holds a Bachelor of Engineering/Mining from Laurentian University.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals mining company with four commercially producing operations.

The Company is actively producing zinc concentrates from its wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 80% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

The common shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Mark D. Cruise, President

Contacts:

Trevali Mining Corporation

Steve Stakiw, Vice President,

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(604) 488-1661 / Direct: (604) 638-5623

sstakiw@trevali.com

www.trevali.com



