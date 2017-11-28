Offering an Integrated Approach for Automated Data Breach Detection For Rapid Incident Response



BOSTON, 2017-11-28 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPi), a provider of advanced security products and security services, as well as IT technology managed services, today announced that it is now part of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program.



As a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner, CSPi is able to seamlessly integrate its Myricom nVoy solution with the Fortinet Security Fabric designed to provide InfoSec teams with an automated means of not only detecting and identifying data breaches but also reporting exact findings, including all exposed PII records critical to rapidly respond to cyber incidents.



CSPi leverages the open nature of the Fortinet Security Fabric to build a direct API integration between the Myricom nVoy Series Automated Investigative Response (AIR) application and Fortinet's FortiGate firewall solutions. The integration combines FortiGate's threat detection capabilities with Myricom nVoy's cyber-threat identification and verification, as well as its detailed, packet-level data capture and recording. This powerful Series jumpstarts the investigative and forensic analysis process and provides a determination of the specific records/files impacted. It can reduce the duration of such tasks from weeks to hours. This in turn accelerates the breach notification sequence to meet stringent tightening notification timeframes required by state, federal and international laws.



"We are excited to be part of the Fortinet Fabric-Ready program and partner with Fortinet to assist customers in minimizing the impact of data breaches. The near immediate breach validation is crucial to remaining compliant with data privacy laws, such as GDPR's aggressive three-day breach notification requirement," said Gary Southwell, General Manager, CSPi. "The combination of our nVoy solution with Fortinet firewalls gives security teams a simple, cost-effective way to focus their efforts and automatically generate the detailed files that contain information needed to research the full impact of the damage - if any."



"A rapid and coordinated response is critical to defend against today's threats," said John Maddison, senior vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. "The Fortinet Security Fabric has the breadth to scale across the entire enterprise infrastructure and the Fortinet Fabric-Ready partner program enables customers to apply the benefits of the Security Fabric to their multi-vendor environments. Working with CSPi helps our joint customers seamlessly integrate CSPi's Myricom nVoy solutions with Fortinet's broad, integrated and automated security fabric."



CSPi's Myricom nVoy Series solution taps into a network and continually records, 365 x 7, all conversations involving specified critical data. In parallel, the nVoy AIR application constantly ingests FortiGate alert events and automatically compares those against identified critical assets to identify alerts that indicate a breach may be occurring. It takes the relevant event data, including the source and/or target address, as well as the time stamp to then trigger the nVoy Packet Recorder, to generate a matching extract of the conversations between the devices. The extraction is initiated as the Fortinet firewall detects an intrusion - the resulting extraction file is the point of origin for the incident response effort. Since the network traffic between critical assets is recorded it enables the breach identification and extraction of all event-driven threat conversations, thus enabling the security teams to conduct extremely focused incident investigation of an organization's most critical data.



These details include:



-- What type of assets were involved, such as PII or other critical data -- The scope of which data records were exposed -- The duration of the breach



About CSPi



CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - High Performance Products and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's High Performance Products division offers extreme-performance products for diverse applications, including cybersecurity, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications, as well computer signal processing systems. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions based upon a variety of product providers including wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center and advanced security products, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



Myricom is a registered trademark of CSP Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet and the Fortinet logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fortinet and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact Information: Amy Carey VP, Marketing CSPi



Email: amy.carey@cspi.com