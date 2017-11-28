Identiv's Affordable, High-Security Smart Card Reader Technology Is Now Available to Universal Smart Cards' Network



FREMONT, Calif., 2017-11-28 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) today announced the company has entered into a distribution partnership with Universal Smart Cards, a market leader in the implementation of smart chip cards and technology. Identiv's comprehensive, affordable, high-security smart card reader and credential portfolio is now available to more organizations in the U.S., Europe, and worldwide. Part of the company's continued focus on global expansion, the availability of Identiv's access and identification solutions to Universal Smart Cards' large network of customers and partners marks the successful regrowth of Identiv's smart card business.



A pillar in global standards, Identiv's smart card-based products and solutions enable security and identification applications, transaction systems, and e-health and e-government applications across the world. Identiv's smart card reader portfolio features the broadest variety of contact, contactless, and mobile smart card reader and terminal technology, and digital identity and transaction platforms. Available in varied form factors, Identiv's comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio of credentials can be used for physical and logical access control, converged access solutions for building and computer access, transit payment, brand protection, time and attendance, cashless vending, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Identiv's cards are available as single-technology credentials, multi-technology, or credentials with a contact chip for high-assurance deployments using digital certificates. Universal Smart Cards joins Identiv's 400+ distribution partners and customers in over 50 countries worldwide.



"Identiv chose to work with Universal Smart Cards because we share their vision of offering the most up-to-date, innovative products on the market," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, COO and General Manager, Smart Card Readers and Transponders. "Working closely with leading industry manufacturers in the U.S., UK, and worldwide, we truly appreciate Universal Smart Cards' expertise and are eager to support their growing channel partner network, making Identiv's affordable, high-security access and identification solutions universally available."



"Universal Smart Cards prides itself on providing our partners with the knowledge, local supply, convenience, and peace of mind they have come to expect from us during the past 14 years," said Michael Smith, Universal Smart Card CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Identiv, a trusted global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, and are excited to offer our partners Identiv's cutting-edge smart card reader and credential technology."



For more information, or to order Identiv's credentials or smart card-card based products and solutions, call +1 888-809-8880 or email sales@identiv.com.



Identiv is proud to be connected to a growing number of national distribution partners who support the company's smart card reader, credential, and radio frequency (RFID), near field communication (NFC), and inlay business units. This expert network of security solution distributors supports the industry by delivering progressive, innovative technology to their customers. To join Identiv's Partner Program or learn more, visit identiv.com/partners.



About Identiv Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.



About Universal Smart Cards Universal Smart Cards, Inc. are experts in smart cards and provide a complete range of smart cards, card readers, card printers, and card accessories, together with RFID wristbands, key fobs, and much more to organizations located in the U.S., Europe, and worldwide. Universal Smart Cards also offers advice and consultancy services for organizations looking to use smart cards for applications, including physical access control, logical access, payments, cashless, loyalty, membership, and more. To learn more, visit usmartcards.com.



Identiv Media Contact: press@identiv.com