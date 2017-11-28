Christian Lacroix to launch online marketplace platform to sell direct-to-consumers on christian-lacroix.com

Mirakl, the leading marketplace platform provider, today announced a partnership with Christian Lacroix to launch an innovative Brand Platform to sell menswear, women's accessories and lifestyle collection on christian-lacroix.com.

The Brand Platform marks the first time the brand will sell directly to customers online, and showcases the universe of Christian Lacroix unique collection of products. Nicolas Topiol, Chief Executive Officer, Christian Lacroix, selected the Mirakl Marketplace Platform for its focus on operating innovative marketplaces. The digital project integrates leading technology from Mirakl, Magento, HiPay and Borderlinx, and is being implemented by the Digital Agency Colorz.

"Christian Lacroix is an iconic luxury brand famous for its initial disruption of the 80s-fashion scene bringing vibrant colors and a mix and match of fabrics, patterns and inspirations in a then monochrome fashion world," said Topiol. "Since then the House of Christian Lacroix has evolved into a lifestyle brand touching its aficionados with a wide offering of product categories from fashion accessories, to menswear and art de vivre collections. With the launch of our digital commerce platform, we are looking to expand our distribution and be in direct contact with our customers worldwide. Our 30th Anniversary and its celebration provide the perfect opportunity to launch our direct to consumer initiative."

"We're tremendously excited to be working with Nicolas Topiol and the Christian Lacroix team," said Philippe Corrot, co-founder and CEO, Mirakl. "We have a uniquely shared vision. Mirakl believes the future of commerce is in the platform revolution where retailers and brands need to become platform operators to embrace the future of commerce. The Christian Lacroix Brand Platform perfectly exemplifies this vision with the team creating an online network to sell their multiple product categories and to provide the full universe of products to Christian Lacroix brand aficionados. Our platform is perfectly designed to launch this new business model, our team of experts is here to help them capitalize on the platform revolution with the marketplace model."

About Christian Lacroix

Since the creation of the fashion house in 1987 by LVMH, the House of Christian Lacroix lays the foundation for a colorful, exuberant and unique style. The Hispanic inspirations, colors, innovative forms make a sensation and are a breath of freshness in the fashion circles.

The brand is sold worldwide, with collections of products as varied as men's ready-to-wear, women's accessories and Home decor.

The Christian Lacroix brand subsists through timeless values. The result is a fabulously richly entwined universe, which can be continually reinterpreted, re-mixed and illuminated. The Christian Lacroix brand is fundamentally contemporary and dynamic.

About Mirakl

Mirakl gives retailers and brands a fast path to increase customer value by launching an online marketplace. The increased value exceeds customer expectations by providing more products, at better prices, with superior service. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform automates the hard things: Seller onboarding, product data management, service quality control, and order distribution; on an API-based solution that's modular and easy to integrate. Over 140 customers operating marketplaces in 40 countries trust Mirakl's proven expertise and technology including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Darty, Galeries Lafayette and Halfords. Founded in 2012, Mirakl helps companies provide a better customer experience as part of their omni-channel strategy. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

