Amy Inlow, CMO of AlbertTM, has been named "Maverick of the Year", earning a Gold Stevie Award in this year's 14th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Inlow was recognized for her work disrupting the traditional marketing industry with a clear vision and approach to bringing artificial intelligence to the advertising and marketing worlds, as well as paving the way for women to take on leadership roles in AI marketing and the broader technology sector.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2017 awards received entries from 25 nations and territories.

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year, among others. Inlow earned the top honor, the Gold Stevie Award, in the Maverick of the Year category.

Founded in 2010 and officially introduced to the U.S. in 2016, Albert autonomously executes holistic cross-channel digital marketing campaigns. The self-driven digital marketer performs all digital media buying, data processing and analysis, and creative optimization, and then proactively acts on its own insights until it achieves the campaign goals established by the organization.

Inlow led Albert's U.S. launch in August 2016, ensuring that it was first to market ahead of nearest competitors in the enterprise AI space. She played a critical role in positioning Albert for early adoption by notable domestic and global brands, including Harley-Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia, Gallery Furniture and several others. In 2017, Inlow's focus has been on achieving widespread adoption of AI in marketing, by educating the industry on the need to unify marketing efforts across digital channels through the use of autonomous technology. She has been key to creating awareness for Albert as the company introduces advanced transparency and communication features to its technology-a move that has solitified Albert's standing in the AI Marketing category that Inlow was instrumental in carving out for fellow marketers only a year ago.

In addition to her achievements in the AI marketing sector, this year's judges commented on Inlow's contributions to women's rise in tech, noting that "[It's] great to see a woman powering her way through a traditionally male environment." And, "in a male-dominated tech world, Inlow is leading the way for women."

"As women working in tech, it's not enough to simply do our jobs; it's our responsibility to simultaneously pave the way for other women to rise through the ranks alongside us," said Inlow. "I'm honored to be acknowledged by the Stevie Awards for doing my small part to shape the tech world and influence the trajectory of women in our sector. I believe it's vital to recognize the influential leadership roles women have taken on in business, and these awards do exactly that."

Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 170 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process.

"The judges were so impressed with the accomplishments of all of the Stevie Award-winning women and organizations. The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations and had a record number of ceremony attendees," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

For more information about Amy Inlow or Albert, please contact Gretel Going at gretel@channelvmedia.com.

About Albert

Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), is the world's first and only fully autonomous digital marketer. The enterprise-level artificial intelligence platform drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert liberates businesses from the data and technology complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not possible by human teams. "He" accomplishes this by wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia, and Made.com credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit albert.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

