The 4th Zhuhai International Students Festival to be held in Zhuhai, China December 8-10

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Returnees wishing toservethe motherland can realize their dreams in Zhuhai." The Fourth Zhuhai International Students Festival & 2017 Overseas Students' Entrepreneurship Week is scheduled to be held in Zhuhai, in China's southern Guangdong province, between December 8 and 10.

Overseas Students' Entrepreneurship Week, a part of the International Students Festival and a premiere branding campaign promoted on a nationwide scale by the Communist Youth League Central Committee, hosted by Huafa Group under the theme "Returnees wishing to serve the motherland can realize their dreams in Zhuhai", will feature 13 events specially designed for international students, including the opening ceremony, the keynote speech and the talent exchange and project cooperation conference. The event is expected to attract over 1,000 of the best performing students studying in China and abroad, who plan to collectively discuss plans on how to better serve China, as well as the topic of innovation and entrepreneurship in Zhuhai.

Liu Zihong, chairman and CEO of Royole, will deliver the highly anticipated keynote speech during the opening ceremony, during which he is expected to share with attendees the story behind his company's "black technology" as an example of the success that can be achieved by anentrepreneur who has studied abroad and returned to China to further his or her career.

As a focused event of the International Students Festival, the Overseas Students Conference will bring together 144 large state-owned companies, several of the leading listed as well as privately-held companies in addition to some of the world's top 500 companies, all of whom have come to the event with the intention of filling more than 3,000 high-quality positions at their respective firms, offering yearly salaries up to 350,000 yuan (approx. US$53,000).

Following the previous three successful editions of the event, the Zhuhai International Students Festival brings together overseas students from 17 countries and regions. This year's International Students Festival will continue the focus on creating a gathering platform for returnees, highlighting efforts in establishing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's innovation hub and a strategy base in Zhuhai to support the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative.