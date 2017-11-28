Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world's most popular creation engine that reaches nearly three billion devices worldwide, announced today that the company has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement under which Unity Technologies has acquired Multiplay Ltd and its game hosting business from GAME Digital plc (LON:GMD) for £19M GBP. The events business and its associated IP's will remain with GAME.

"The team at Multiplay have created scalable multiplayer technology that gives all game creators, from indies to AAA studios, the ability to create performant experiences that can serve hundreds of thousands of players at once," said John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Technologies. "We welcome the Multiplay team to the Unity family."

"Multiplay is thrilled to be joining Unity for what will be an exciting new chapter," said Paul Manuel, Managing Director of Multiplay. "It's a great fit because like Unity, it's in our core to solve hard problems so game developers don't have to. This deal will let us bring scalable AAA quality server technology and infrastructure to a much wider audience."

Multiplay serves today's most popular games includingTitanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Rocket League (indie developer Psyonix) and Rust (Facepunch Studios).

"Multiplay's hosting solution helped us scale our game, so we could simultaneously serve tens of thousands of players across multiple platforms," said Jimmy Doss, Production Director at Tripwire Interactive, creators of Killing Floor 2. "The tools are simple to use and are backed by an incredibly responsive 24/7 support team."

Multiplay will continue to operate under the Multiplay brand, continuing to serve and support integration with all leading game engines. The entire Multiplay team will join Unity while continuing to operate in Blackfield, United Kingdom.

Unity exists to democratize development, solve hard problems and enable success -- three core values that are the driving forces of Unity's adoption by millions of creators. Games and experiences made with Unity reaches more than three billion devices worldwide; games and experiences made with Unity were installed more than 16 billion times in 2016 alone.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.

About Multiplay

Multiplay is a leading specialist in online game server hosting. Multiplay's hybrid cloud technology powers some of the world's largest online games, automatically scaling to meet global player demand. Multiplay's hybrid approach seamlessly blends a global network of bare metal servers with the flexible burst capacity from the leading cloud providers. A 24/7 team of gaming specialists provide round-the-clock monitoring and support to ensure players around the globe get the very best online gaming experience. For more information, please visit www.multiplay.com.

About GAME Digital plc

Listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 and comprising three divisions: Retail, Events and esports and Digital Solutions, GAME Digital plc is dedicated to delivering for the gaming communities of the UK, Spain and beyond by providing more ways for gamers to enjoy more games, more often. GAME's UK and Spanish retail businesses are the market leaders in each country, operating a total of more than 570 stores across the two countries, a fully integrated omni-channel offer including the multi-award winning GAME App, and a reach of more than 17 million customers across its Reward programmes. Through GAME's Digital Solutions division, GAME is pioneering the use of new technologies to reach gamers and business partners outside its main markets. GAME's Events and esports business, delivers unparalleled gaming events and experiences directly and on behalf of third parties, including its flagship consumer event, Insomnia, the UK's largest gaming festival. For more information, please visit www.gamedigitalplc.com.

