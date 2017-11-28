Arvato Financial Solutions, a leading global financial services provider, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017. Everest Group recognized Arvato in the Major Contender category based on high levels of delivery capability in the areas of scale, technology and innovation, and buyer satisfaction.

The 2017 PEAK Matrix for FAO is based on 1,000+ large multi-year FAO contracts signed by 25+ service providers. The report found that the global multi-process FAO market witnessed a robust growth of 9-10 percent in 2016 and that the demand for FAO services remains strong. The increased emphasis of enterprises to focus on their core operations, combined with the "as a service" modular offerings of service providers, are some of the key drivers of FAO market growth. Enterprises are much more comfortable with outsourcing process scope beyond the traditional labor arbitrage activities to include analytics and Financial Planning Analysis.

"Arvato has industry-leading O2C capabilities, including strong expertise across multiple verticals, such as retail, financial services, hi tech and telecom. It continues to invest in next-generation technologies, such RPA, advanced analytics, fraud and risk management, and AI tools, to build a differentiated offering," said Katrina Menzigian, Research VP, Everest Group.

"To be named as a Major Contender in this category is a tremendous honor," said Rainer Majcen, President Finance BPO, Arvato. "We continue to build out innovative FAO solutions that we believe best meet our clients' evolving needs and this recognition is validation of our continued investment in those efforts."

The Everest Group Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017 can be accessed here.

About Arvato Financial Solutions

Arvato Financial Solutions is a global financial services provider and part of Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA as a subsidiary of Arvato. The company has around 10,000 employees in 22 countries, including a strong presence in Europe, America and Asia, and offers flexible full-service solutions for the efficient, international management of customer relationships and cash flows. Arvato Financial Solutions is synonymous with professional outsourcing services (Finance BPO) centering on cash flow in all phases of the customer lifecycle from risk management and invoicing to debtor management, the sale of receivables and debt collection. As part of this, the company focuses on minimizing default rates in the business initiation phase and during the collection process. As a result, their services also include optimizing the selection of payment types internationally.

As a financial solutions provider, the company manages around 10,000 customers, specializing primarily in the retail/e-commerce, telecommunications, insurance, banking and healthcare sectors. This makes it Europe's third largest integrated financial service provider.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and sourcing. The firm is a trusted advisor for clients looking to outsource in banking, financial services, and insurance; high tech and manufacturing; retail; energy and utilities; and healthcare verticals. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is well known in the industry as a proprietary framework for assessing service providers and categorizing them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

