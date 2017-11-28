

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for September are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, the currency pared gains.



The greenback was worth 1.1890 against the euro, 111.27 against the yen, 0.9822 against the franc and 1.3283 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



