Global Connected Car Biometrics Market 2018-2023: Vehicle Entry, Engine Starting, Personalisation, In-car Payments, Car to Home Automation & Health, Wellness and Well-being

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biometrics for the Connected Car - Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The "Biometrics for the Connected Car - Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023" is the first report in our IoT series and covers market analysis and forecasts for the adoption of biometrics for the automotive industry.

The Report Examines in Detail the Rising Level of Activity in this Growing Market Including:

The benefits of using biometrics in the auto market

The technologies that will dominate

Disruptive business practices that biometrics could enable

The effect of regulation on the market

The sectors that will see the biggest growth

The vendors set to dominate the market

Opportunities for investment

The Report Identifies the Following Seven Key Applications and Use Cases for Biometrics for the Connected Car:

1. Vehicle entry using:

Smartphone

Wearable

Key fob

External cameras

2. Engine Start Using:

Starter button

Button-less using biometric sensors embedded in the steering wheel

3. Personalisation:

Linked to engine ignition

Facial or ocular recognition using camera in dashboard or close to rear-view mirror

Voice through command centre

Smart Mobile or Wearable Device interoperability

4. In-car payments:

Car detects the driver during set-up and may re-authenticate using biometric method; Ocular, Face, Voice or ECG

Supports drive-through restaurants, petrol stations, electricity recharge points and road tolls

5. Insurance:

Car detects the driver and can feed this to black-box' insurance systems or data created and passed on to insurance companies in the event of an accident

Could also be used by law enforcement in the event of a traffic accident or other incident/felony

6. Health, Wellness and Well-Being (HWW):

Support for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems [ADAS]

Continuous monitoring for tiredness, illness and intoxication through face, ocular, ECG and EEG biometrics

7. Car to Home Automation:

Control of home automation systems and link to the wider IoT world

Coverage



Report Contents



Executive Summary



Market & Technology Analysis



Automotive Biometric Supply Chain / Ecosystem



Automotive OEMs



Semiconductor Manufacturers



Biometric Vendor



Authentication Component Suppliers



Payment Service Provider



Ride-sharing / Rental Car Provider



Automotive Insurance Provider



Smart Mobile Device Provider



Smart Wearable Device Provider



Regulation & Technology Standards



Applications & Market Adoption



Vehicle Entry - Access Control



Engine Start



Personalisation



In-Car Payments



Insurance



Health, Wellness & Well-Being (HWW)



Vehicle to Home Automation



Hardware Biometric Sensors



Fingerprint



Iris



Face



Heart (ECG)



Brain (EEG)



Vendor Review & Profiles

Six Year Forecasts 2018-2023

Global & Regional

Connected Car Forecasts

Smart Mobile Device Shipments

Smartphone

Tablet

Combined

Smart Wearable Device Shipments

In-Car Biometric Forecasts

Fingerprint

By Unit

Revenue

Iris

By Unit

Revenue

Face

By Unit

Revenue

Voice

By Unit

Revenue

Heart (ECG)

By Unit

Revenue

Combined

Smart Mobile Device Biometrics

Total Biometric Apps for Car

Total Revenue

Smart Wearable Device Biometrics

Total Biometric Apps for Car

Total Revenue

Key Topics Covered:



1. Forward



2. Author



3. Report Scope



4. Methodology



5. Regional Definitions



6. Executive Summary



7. Market Analysis

Automotive Biometric Supply Chain / Ecosystem

Automotive OEMs

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Biometric Vendor

ECG

EEG

Face

Fingerprint

Gait

Iris

Voice

Authentication Vendor / Service Provider

Daon

HYPR Corp.

Nok Nok Labs

Authentication Standards

Automotive Component Suppliers

Continental

Bosch

Gentex

Samsung

Payment Service Provider

Ride-Sharing / Rental Car Provider

Ride-Share

Rental Car Provider - Car Sharing

Automotive Insurance Provider

Smart Mobile Device (SMD) OEM

Smart Wearable Device OEM

8. Regulation, Industry Bodies and Technology Standards

Regulation

UK Government Security Guidelines for Connected Cars

USA National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Cybersecurity Best Practices for Modern Vehicles

Industry Bodies

National Automobiles Dealers Association - Personal Data in your Car

Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)

CCC Digital Key

Future of Automotive Security Technology Research (FASTR)

Technology Standards

The FIDO Alliance

IEEE 4210-2014 Biometrics Open Protocol Standard (BOPS)

Global Platform

9. Applications and Market Adoption

Vehicle entry - Access Control

Smartphone

Smart Wearable Device

Key Fob

Car Integration

External camera

Sensor in door handle

Engine start

Personalization

Smart Mobile and Wearable Devices

In-Vehicle Biometric Integration

In-car payments

Insurance

Health, Wellness and well-being - HWW

Vehicle to Home Automation

10. Hardware Biometric Sensor Technology

Summary

Fingerprint Sensor

Trends for Fingerprint Sensors

Advantages and Disadvantages of Fingerprint Biometrics

Iris

Advantages and Disadvantages of Iris Biometrics

Heart Biometrics - ECG

Advantages and Disadvantages of Heart Biometrics

Face

Advantages and Disadvantages of Face Biometrics

Voice

Advantages and Disadvantages of Voice Recognition

Brain (EEG)

Advantages and Disadvantages of Brain (EEG) Biometrics

11. Vendor Profiles

Authentication Technology Vendors

HYPR

Nok Nok Labs

Biometrics Vendors and Service Providers

Iris

Eyelock

Delta ID

Fotonation

SRI International - Princeton Identity

Face

KeyLemon

Fingerprint

Fingerprint Cards

Goodix

IDEX

Precise Biometrics

Qualcomm

Silead

Sonavation

Synaptics

VKANSEE

Heart (ECG)

Nymi

B-Secur

Voice

Nuance Communications

Sensory Inc.

VoiceVault

12. Forecasts

Methodology and Assumptions

Addressable Market Forecasts

Connected Car Forecasts

Smart Mobile Device Forecasts

Smartphone Shipments (annual)

Tablet Shipments (annual)

Smart Mobile Devices (Combined) Shipments

Wearable Device Forecasts

Connected Car Biometric Forecasts

Introduction

In-Car Biometric Forecasts

Introduction

Fingerprint Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Fingerprint for Connected Cars

Iris Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Iris for Connected Cars

Face Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Face for Connected Cars

Voice Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Voice for Connected Cars

Heart (ECG) Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Heart (ECG) Biometrics for

Connected Cars

Total (combined) Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car

By Unit (System)

Revenue Forecasts - Total Biometric Systems

(Combined) for Connected Cars

Smart Mobile Device Biometrics for the Connected Car Forecasts

Introduction

Smart Mobile Device Biometrics for the Connected Car

Forecasts

Revenue Forecasts - Total Smart Mobile Device Biometric Apps

Used for Automobiles

Smart Wearable Device Biometrics for the Connected Car Forecasts

Introduction

Smart Wearable Device Biometrics for the Connected Car

Forecasts

Revenue Forecasts - Total Smart Wearable Device Biometric

Apps Used for Automobiles

13. Appendices

Appendix A - Organisations Referenced In Report"

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpg64w/biometrics_for





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716