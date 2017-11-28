Global Connected Car Biometrics Market 2018-2023: Vehicle Entry, Engine Starting, Personalisation, In-car Payments, Car to Home Automation & Health, Wellness and Well-being

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biometrics for the Connected Car - Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The "Biometrics for the Connected Car - Automotive Biometrics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023" is the first report in our IoT series and covers market analysis and forecasts for the adoption of biometrics for the automotive industry.
The Report Examines in Detail the Rising Level of Activity in this Growing Market Including:
- The benefits of using biometrics in the auto market
- The technologies that will dominate
- Disruptive business practices that biometrics could enable
- The effect of regulation on the market
- The sectors that will see the biggest growth
- The vendors set to dominate the market
- Opportunities for investment
The Report Identifies the Following Seven Key Applications and Use Cases for Biometrics for the Connected Car:
1. Vehicle entry using:
- Smartphone
- Wearable
- Key fob
- External cameras
2. Engine Start Using:
- Starter button
- Button-less using biometric sensors embedded in the steering wheel
3. Personalisation:
- Linked to engine ignition
- Facial or ocular recognition using camera in dashboard or close to rear-view mirror
- Voice through command centre
- Smart Mobile or Wearable Device interoperability
4. In-car payments:
- Car detects the driver during set-up and may re-authenticate using biometric method; Ocular, Face, Voice or ECG
- Supports drive-through restaurants, petrol stations, electricity recharge points and road tolls
5. Insurance:
- Car detects the driver and can feed this to black-box' insurance systems or data created and passed on to insurance companies in the event of an accident
- Could also be used by law enforcement in the event of a traffic accident or other incident/felony
6. Health, Wellness and Well-Being (HWW):
- Support for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems [ADAS]
- Continuous monitoring for tiredness, illness and intoxication through face, ocular, ECG and EEG biometrics
7. Car to Home Automation:
- Control of home automation systems and link to the wider IoT world
- Coverage
- Report Contents
- Executive Summary
- Market & Technology Analysis
- Automotive Biometric Supply Chain / Ecosystem
- Automotive OEMs
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Biometric Vendor
- Authentication Component Suppliers
- Payment Service Provider
- Ride-sharing / Rental Car Provider
- Automotive Insurance Provider
- Smart Mobile Device Provider
- Smart Wearable Device Provider
- Regulation & Technology Standards
- Applications & Market Adoption
- Vehicle Entry - Access Control
- Engine Start
- Personalisation
- In-Car Payments
- Insurance
- Health, Wellness & Well-Being (HWW)
- Vehicle to Home Automation
- Hardware Biometric Sensors
- Fingerprint
- Iris
- Face
- Heart (ECG)
- Brain (EEG)
- Vendor Review & Profiles
Six Year Forecasts 2018-2023
- Global & Regional
- Connected Car Forecasts
- Smart Mobile Device Shipments
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Combined
- Smart Wearable Device Shipments
- In-Car Biometric Forecasts
- Fingerprint
- By Unit
- Revenue
- Iris
- By Unit
- Revenue
- Face
- By Unit
- Revenue
- Voice
- By Unit
- Revenue
- Heart (ECG)
- By Unit
- Revenue
- Combined
- Smart Mobile Device Biometrics
- Total Biometric Apps for Car
- Total Revenue
- Smart Wearable Device Biometrics
- Total Biometric Apps for Car
- Total Revenue
Key Topics Covered:
1. Forward
2. Author
3. Report Scope
4. Methodology
5. Regional Definitions
6. Executive Summary
7. Market Analysis
- Automotive Biometric Supply Chain / Ecosystem
- Automotive OEMs
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Biometric Vendor
- ECG
- EEG
- Face
- Fingerprint
- Gait
- Iris
- Voice
- Authentication Vendor / Service Provider
- Daon
- HYPR Corp.
- Nok Nok Labs
- Authentication Standards
- Automotive Component Suppliers
- Continental
- Bosch
- Gentex
- Samsung
- Payment Service Provider
- Ride-Sharing / Rental Car Provider
- Ride-Share
- Rental Car Provider - Car Sharing
- Automotive Insurance Provider
- Smart Mobile Device (SMD) OEM
- Smart Wearable Device OEM
8. Regulation, Industry Bodies and Technology Standards
- Regulation
- UK Government Security Guidelines for Connected Cars
- USA National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
- Cybersecurity Best Practices for Modern Vehicles
- Industry Bodies
- National Automobiles Dealers Association - Personal Data in your Car
- Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)
- CCC Digital Key
- Future of Automotive Security Technology Research (FASTR)
- Technology Standards
- The FIDO Alliance
- IEEE 4210-2014 Biometrics Open Protocol Standard (BOPS)
- Global Platform
9. Applications and Market Adoption
- Vehicle entry - Access Control
- Smartphone
- Smart Wearable Device
- Key Fob
- Car Integration
- External camera
- Sensor in door handle
- Engine start
- Personalization
- Smart Mobile and Wearable Devices
- In-Vehicle Biometric Integration
- In-car payments
- Insurance
- Health, Wellness and well-being - HWW
- Vehicle to Home Automation
10. Hardware Biometric Sensor Technology
- Summary
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Trends for Fingerprint Sensors
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fingerprint Biometrics
- Iris
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Iris Biometrics
- Heart Biometrics - ECG
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Heart Biometrics
- Face
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Face Biometrics
- Voice
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Voice Recognition
- Brain (EEG)
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Brain (EEG) Biometrics
11. Vendor Profiles
- Authentication Technology Vendors
- HYPR
- Nok Nok Labs
- Biometrics Vendors and Service Providers
- Iris
- Eyelock
- Delta ID
- Fotonation
- SRI International - Princeton Identity
- Face
- KeyLemon
- Fingerprint
- Fingerprint Cards
- Goodix
- IDEX
- Precise Biometrics
- Qualcomm
- Silead
- Sonavation
- Synaptics
- VKANSEE
- Heart (ECG)
- Nymi
- B-Secur
- Voice
- Nuance Communications
- Sensory Inc.
- VoiceVault
12. Forecasts
- Methodology and Assumptions
- Addressable Market Forecasts
- Connected Car Forecasts
- Smart Mobile Device Forecasts
- Smartphone Shipments (annual)
- Tablet Shipments (annual)
- Smart Mobile Devices (Combined) Shipments
- Wearable Device Forecasts
- Connected Car Biometric Forecasts
- Introduction
- In-Car Biometric Forecasts
- Introduction
- Fingerprint Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Fingerprint for Connected Cars
- Iris Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Iris for Connected Cars
- Face Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Face for Connected Cars
- Voice Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Voice for Connected Cars
- Heart (ECG) Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Heart (ECG) Biometrics for
- Connected Cars
- Total (combined) Biometrics Integrated into a Connected Car
- By Unit (System)
- Revenue Forecasts - Total Biometric Systems
- (Combined) for Connected Cars
- Smart Mobile Device Biometrics for the Connected Car Forecasts
- Introduction
- Smart Mobile Device Biometrics for the Connected Car
- Forecasts
- Revenue Forecasts - Total Smart Mobile Device Biometric Apps
- Used for Automobiles
- Smart Wearable Device Biometrics for the Connected Car Forecasts
- Introduction
- Smart Wearable Device Biometrics for the Connected Car
- Forecasts
- Revenue Forecasts - Total Smart Wearable Device Biometric
- Apps Used for Automobiles
13. Appendices
- Appendix A - Organisations Referenced In Report"
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zpg64w/biometrics_for
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716