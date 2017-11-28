Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Analyst Day Presentations in connection with its 2017 Analyst Day on 28 November 2017.

The general presentation session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Houston time, and will be available via a live audio webcast. The corresponding presentation slides for the general presentation session are filed with this regulatory release and will be available through the Investor Relations link on TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com. The archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

The presentation includes the following additional outlook items provided by the Company that supplements the guidance provided in the Company's earnings release related to the quarter ended 30 September 2017:

the value of integrated Subsea awards, iEPCI, is expected to more than double from 2017 and could represent up to 25% of total Subsea inbound orders in 2018;

sales in subsea services are expected to increase by at least a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2020; and

an increase of the Company's total exit run-rate merger synergies target from $400 million to $450 million, with incremental savings of $50 million to be realized by the end of 2019.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

