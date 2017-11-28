

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump repeated his poke at Senator Elizabeth Warren Monday by calling her 'Pocahontas' in front of Native American War heroes.



Speaking about how long Native Americans have been in the country, at a White House ceremony to honor Native Code talkers, the President deviated briefly from the focus on their valiant service to take a swipe at his political opponent.



'You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas,' he said in apparent reference to Warren.



Native American Code Talkers, largely Navajo Marines, are known to have been vital to the success and victory in World War II. They transmitted commands over the radio to soldiers overseas in their native language during the war, after both sides became more adept at decoding encrypted messages. Native American code became more reliable than Morse code in the war.



This is not the first time that the businessman-turned-politician is using his derisive 'Pocahontas' nickname for the Massachusetts Democrat.



During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump used to poke fun at Warren's claim of Native American heritage.



Warren Monday responded by saying that Trump is repeatedly using the racial slur thinking somehow he's going to shut her up with it. 'It hasn't worked in the past. It is not going to work in the future,' she told MSNBC.



The National Congress of American Indians urged Trump to refrain from using the senior lawmaker's name 'in a way that denigrates her legacy.'



The Alliance of Colonial Era Tribes asked Trump to apologize for the racial slur and to not do it again.



But the notion that 'Pocahontas' is a racial slur is ridiculous, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



'What most people find offensive is Sen. Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,' she told reporters.



