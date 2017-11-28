NETANYA, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results. Driven by our software-defined tactical radar sales, we achieved growing profitability and more than doubled revenues over last year. Furthermore, we attained very strong margins across the board. In the past few months, we have beefed up our investments in infrastructure in order to support our higher level of business and our expectations for long-term future growth. This has allowed us to successfully deliver on our major strategic order of multi-mission hemispheric radars to the US military in record time, providing it with unparalleled on-the-move air surveillance and counter-UAV capabilities. We believe this order marks the initial implementation of our strategy, and see significant further potential for orders in the United States and elsewhere over the coming years."

Continued Mr. Sella, "As we move towards the end of 2017, our balance sheet is strong with $9 million in net cash providing us with the working capital we need to support the growth in our business. Following the successful completion and delivery of our radar sale to the US military, our expectations are for strong positive cash flows into the fourth quarter. Due to the strength we have experienced in our business in the past few months, we are increasing our 2017 revenue guidance to approximately $26 million up from $25 million previously. This represents a year over year growth in revenue of over 100%."

2017 Third Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 112% compared to revenues of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Gross Profit totaled $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 (gross margin of 39%) compared to gross profit of $0.4 million (gross margin of 12.4%) in the third quarter of 2016.

Operating income was $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2017 (operating margin of 14.4%) compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the third quarter of 2017 was $0.8 million (net margin of 11.3%), or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.06 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call later today, starting at 10:00 am ET (5pm Israel time). Management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

Dial in numbers are: US 1-888-407-2553; UK 0800-917-5108; Israel 03-918-0610 and International +972-3-918-0610.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website at http://www.rada.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of tactical land radar for force and border protection, and avionics systems (including inertial navigation systems) for fighters and UAVs.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle and changing economic conditions. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Unaudited ------------- ------------- CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,282 $ 1,205 Restricted cash 586 317 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 at September 30, 2017 and $14 at December 31, 2016) 8,830 5,006 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 324 1,096 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 779 349 Inventories 10,234 7,102 Current assets related to discontinued operations 2,363 2,254 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 32,398 17,329 ------------- ------------- LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables and other deposits 753 742 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,442 2,650 Long-term assets related to discontinued operations 33 266 ------------- ------------- Total long term assets 4,228 3,658 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 36,626 $ 20,987 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank credit $ 424 $ 575 Trade payables 5,026 2,557 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,601 1,987 Advances from customers, net - 839 Current liabilities related to discontinued operations 326 265 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 8,377 6,223 ------------- ------------- LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible note and loans from shareholders, net - 3,072 Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities 744 663 ------------- ------------- Total long-term liabilities 744 3,735 ------------- ------------- RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 37,500,000 shares at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016; Issued and outstanding: 29,982,127 at September 30, 2017 and 21,246,502 at December 31, 2016. 323 250 Additional paid-in capital 103,997 89,407 Accumulated other comprehensive income 325 222 Accumulated deficit (77,679) (79,363) ------------- ------------- Total RADA shareholders' equity 26,966 10,516 Non-controlling interest 539 513 ------------- ------------- Total equity 27,505 11,029 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 36,626 $ 20,987 ============= ============= CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data Year ended Nine months ended Three months ended December September 30, September 30, 31, ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ (Unaudited) ----------------------------------------------- ------------ Revenues $ 17,063 $ 8,518 $ 7,071 $ 3,330 $ 12,821 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ Cost of revenues 10,975 7,896 4,316 2,916 11,379 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ Gross profit 6,088 622 2,755 415 1,442 ======================= ======================= ============ Operating expenses: Research and development 886 534 480 218 758 Marketing and selling 1,484 1,653 629 593 2,269 General and administrative 1,839 1,293 627 458 1,814 Goodwill impairment ======================= ======================= ============ Total operating expenses: 4,209 3,480 1,736 1,269 4,841 ======================= ======================= ============ Operating Income (loss) 1,879 (2,858) 1,019 (855) (3,399) Amortization of shareholders' convertible loans discount and beneficial conversion feature 102 1,106 83 10 1,116 Other financial expenses (income), net 95 413 105 109 405 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,682 (4,377) 831 (974) (4,920) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3 (44) (37) (22) 13 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------ Net income (loss) 1,685 (4,421) 794 (996) (4,907) ======================= ======================= ============ Net income (loss) attributable to non- controlling interest 1 (9) (7) (4) 3 Net income (loss) attributable to RADA Electronic Industries' shareholders $ 1,684 $ (4,413) $ 801 $ (992) $ (4,910) ======================= ======================= ============ Basic net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.36) $ 0.03 $ (0.06) $ (0.35) Basic net income (loss) from discontinued operations per Ordinary share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) Basic and diluted net income (loss) $ 0.07 $ (0.36) $ 0.03 $ (0.06) $ (0.35) Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 22,915,032 12,244,643 25,146,803 16,719,929 14,029,346 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------

