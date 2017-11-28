Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the Company's staking activities in Saskatchewan in 2017. Forum has added to an already extensive portfolio of near surface uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin, which hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world. Recent staking of new ground along the prolific Wollaston Belt south of Cameco's Cigar Lake deposit, in addition to strategic ground near Key Lake, enhances Forum's land position in the eastern Athabasca Basin. One additional claim has been staked in the Patterson Lake area north of NexGen's Arrow and Fission's Triple R discoveries (see Figure 1).

STAKING ACTIVITES IN NEW AREAS OF THE ATHABASCA BASIN

Two new claim groups, the Waterbury and Waterbury South properties totaling 10,684 ha were staked south of Cigar Lake. These claims lie within the band of graphite-rich basement rocks (the Wollaston Belt) that host the uranium deposits of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The sandstones in this area vary from 100 to 350 metres deep. The Hook claim, totaling 1,121 ha, was staked north of the Patterson Lake Trend.

KEY LAKE ROAD AREA

Forum has added ground to its already exceptional position along the Key Lake Road south of Cameco's Key Lake processing facility. A total of 5,922 ha were picked up adjacent to the Costco claims, which covers areas where the EM conductors continue beyond the existing property boundary and where several gravity lows with associated conductors are found. An additional 2,230 ha were acquired around the Highrock claims covering coincident magnetic lows over a significant electromagnetic conductor extending beyond Forum's original claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "The weak uranium market has presented a tremendous low-cost opportunity to capitalize on the Company's highly regarded exploration property portfolio by adding and enhancing its presence through new staking in the Basin. The past year has also seen the Company position itself for a turnaround in uranium markets by advancing exploration on its properties. Forum will continue to evaluate opportunities to add long-term shareholder value and enhance its position in the world's premier uranium district."

