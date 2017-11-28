Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTCQB: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation"), released today a summary of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2017. Key highlights include:

The Corporation posted its first ever quarterly profit which amounted to $128,132 CDN. This result was heavily driven by the successful completion of one of our go public mandates and while we continue to build out recurring revenues these large gains tied to go public work are expected to continue and add large quarterly spikes in revenue and profit when completed.

Q3 2017 Revenues increased to $680,501 from $ 45,336 in Q3 2016, representing a 1,401% increase.

Q3 2017 Revenues increased to $680,501 from $255,184 in Q2 2017, representing a 167% increase for the three month period.

First nine months (YTD) 2017 Revenues were $1,029,876 vs. $79,725 for the first nine months (YTD) 2016 representing an 1,192% increase.

Q3 2017 Fully Diluted EPS improved to $0.00 vs. ($0.03) Fully Diluted EPS loss recorded for the same time period last year.

Total Assets increased to $7,739,972 in Q3 2017 from $2,838,587 As At Dec 31st 2016 representing 173% increase.

The Corporation's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 have been posted both on the Corporation's SEDAR profile page which can be viewed by visiting www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website which can be viewed by visiting www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "Our business model has both demonstrated and as shown continued momentum in Q3 2017, and we expect the momentum in our business to continue. Despite the fact that our business model is still in its infancy, the Corporation recorded year to date revenues of $1,029,876 which is a corporate record. Furthermore, I am very pleased that the Corporation posted its first ever quarterly profit. I, and the rest of the business development team, remain focused in sourcing revenue generating assets to acquire and seeking out profitable business deals that the Corporation can enter into."

Mr. Frank Kordy stated: "I'm extremely pleased by the very strong performance that occurred in Q3. As I previously stated at our AGM, since making key operational and structural changes to the Corporation, we have gained substantial momentum in our business model throughout fiscal 2016 and thus far, throughout fiscal 2017. This momentum is reflected in the dramatic increase in the Corporation's 'Total Assets' ledger and can easily be seen by the Corporation's rapidly increasing revenue streams. The Management team will continue to work hard in advancing the Corporation forward and we will remain focused on increasing the Corporation's asset pool and incoming revenue streams."

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com.

