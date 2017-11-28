TOPHOTELPROJECTS: Marriott Uses IoT to Create Hotel Room of the Future

ROTENBURG AN DER WÜMME, Germany, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In what may be a glimpse of what all hotels will look like in the very near future, Marriott International has recently teamed with a pair of companies - Samsung and Legrand - in order to launch the global hospitality industry's first Internet of Things (or IoT) hotel room.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611501/TOPHOTELPROJECTS_Marriott.jpg )



Dubbed the IoT Guestroom Lab, which is powered by Marriott's own Innovation Lab that can be found at the company's corporate headquarters in Maryland, this new concept is being billed as having the power to explore a vast and modern potential for significantly elevating the guest experience. It seeks to create more efficient hotel room designs and construction models, while at the same time contributing to Marriott International's ongoing sustainability efforts and goals, a priority that has become increasingly important to Millennial guests and travelers. As the hospitality industry's first smart hotel room, the lab will be made up of and feature multiple responsive IoT systems, applications, and devices, all of which will communicate with the other ones in order to serve guests and absolutely optimize hotel operations to the best of modern technology's ability.

"We know that our guests expect to personalize almost everything in their lives, and their hotel experience should be no different," said Stephanie Linnartz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International in a statement. "By teaming with best-in-class partners, we are leveraging mobile and voice-enabled technology to give our guests the ability to set up the room to best meets their needs - whether that is creating the ultimate relaxation environment or one that enables productivity for business travelers."

The capabilities of the technology involves are really quite impressive, and developing an intuitive use system is proving to be an invaluable move for Marriott, which has a well established desire to continue innovating and improving its global guest experiences across all 30 of its brand. One example of how the IoT Guestroom Lab will allow for a new and better type of hotel experience is, for example, when a user asks a virtual assistant to give him or her a 6:30 a.m. wake up call so that they can then start performing yoga, or they can ask the room to request additional housekeeping services from the front desk while starting a shower at the exact temperature that the guest has specified in his or her client profile. All of this, of course, will be done by voice commands or apps.

Related projects

Let's take a look at a few other projects currently under construction by Marriott Hotels & Resorts:

Krasnodar Marriott Hotel

The new Marriott on Krasnya Street will be the most sought after address in Krasnodar [READ MORE]

Marriott Hotel El Hamma

Bab Ezzouar, meaning 'gateway for travellers', is a complex mixed-use development featuring a five star Marriott business hotel which acts as a portal or doorway to the glorious city of Algiers [READ MORE]

Marriott Hotel Sindelfingen

The Marriott Hotel Sindelfingen will undergo extensive refurbishment as part of the new "Travel Brilliantly"-campaign [READ MORE]

Media Contact:

info@tophotelmedia.com

Phone: +54-11-5235-8064



Headquarters:

Rotenburg an der Wümme, 27356

Germany

Phone: +49-4261-4140-0

