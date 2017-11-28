Andersen Global is proud to announce the debut of the Andersen name in Turkey as member firm, NAZALI Tax Legal, will officially adopt the Andersen name in January 2018. The tax and legal firm has locations in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa and will now operate as a full-fledged member firm of Andersen Global.

"The adoption of the Andersen name demonstrates the next step to further extending our boundaries and integrating our team globally. We are excited to continue strengthening our practice and capabilities, and together we will strive to find the best solutions for our clients," stated Managing Partners of Andersen Tax in Turkey, Ersin Nazali and Cagdas Guren. "Incorporating additional offerings internationally and extending our support will help us build on our foundation and further provide seamless coverage in key markets."

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, "The team in Turkey is dedicated, passionate, and have shown outstanding commitment to client service. They are an excellent fit for our firm, our clients, and our core principles."

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and legal consultancy services in a wide range of industries to many national and international clients including tax compliance, accounting, corporate and commercial law, corporate restructuring, tax litigation, social security and employment law, customs and foreign trade law, intellectual property law, and litigation-enforcement and bankruptcy law.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 78 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

