Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Bitdefender with the Product Leadership Award for Its Innovative BOX Product in the Smart Home Cyber Security Industry

Bitdefender BOX offers the leading comprehensive IoT security and smart home protection in North America

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the smart home cyber security industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Bitdefender with the 2017 North America Product Leadership Award for its innovative BOX product. Bitdefender BOX protects all Internet of Things (IoT) devices in a home environment while putting the consumer in control of their security and device management experiences. With an installed base in tens of thousands, the company has seen robust growth for Bitdefender BOX, and Frost & Sullivan believes that Bitdefender has strong potential to achieve significant growth in the smart home protection market.

The IoT is increasingly permeating every aspect of consumer and enterprise activities, but adequate security is essential for reliable operations of IoT. Whether malicious or accidental, malfunctioning IoT devices, such as a connected car or components of a smart grid, can pose a significant risk to consumers, businesses, and societies. According to research by Frost & Sullivan, more than 70% of organizations today believe security is a top consideration in IoT purchase decisions. These outfits expect security will emerge as the top consideration for more than 90% of customers by the year 2020.

With IoT comes new security challenges that cannot be adequately addressed by traditional IT security technologies and approaches. While the basic concepts of protection remain the same (digital certificates, hardware-based trust, and data encryption), memory and processor limitations, large number of IoT devices, and the data velocity and volumes present unique challenges in IoT security. Many open-source security options are available for IoT; however, open-source implementations cannot consistently deliver scalable and effective protection for IoT deployments, unless they are optimized for IoT.

"An average household in the United States now has more than 12 Internet-connected devices and this number is expected to more than double by 2022. Not only can IoT security flaws affect all these connected machines, IoT vulnerabilities can be used to target critical infrastructure, which can lead to disastrous consequences," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "Accordingly, IoT must be secured by using efficient technologies that are purpose-built for the machine environment."

The Bitdefender BOX, the cybersecurity hub for the connected home, incorporates hardware, software, and cloud to protect all IoT products in a smart home as well as connected kitchen appliances and home automation products. Benefits include:

Smart home protection: Bitdefender BOX secures all connected electronic devices in the home, including fixed and mobile computing products, and connected IoT gadgets.

Comprehensive IoT security: With Bitdefender BOX, consumers get the most up-to-date security protection for connected devices. The product offers advanced IoT security features.

Bitdefender BOX offers a comprehensive set of IoT security features such as URL blacklisting, vulnerability assessment, device detection, network mapping, and remote access control, and advanced privacy and data protection for in-home connected devices. By collecting and analyzing information from more than 500 million sensors deployed worldwide in products that use Bitdefender's cyber security software, the company can identify, assess, and remediate vulnerability threats in a timely and effective manner.

The product, which can be configured to complement existing routers, scans the network traffic for malicious activities and notifies the users through the Bitdefender mobile application when a threat is detected and blocked. Bitdefender BOX can also help protect mobile devices that are used outside of the home network through the Private Line feature. It is easy to set up and is a well-designed product that is backed by Bitdefender's industry-leading assets and expertise in cyber security.

"Bitdefender continues to innovate to meet the challenges and demands of the future. In addition to the existing features, future versions of Bitdefender BOX will include additional security features and machine learning technologies to deliver greater protection options for consumer IoT. The company is also creating new sub-segments for the BOX product and investing in advanced cloud capabilities," said Vikrant.

With one of the most powerful vulnerability assessment and URL blacklisting capabilities in the industry, Bitdefender BOX continues to remain the most capable product for protecting IoT devices in a smart home environment. For this reason, Bitdefender has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America Product Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Bitdefender BOX

Bitdefender BOX is a revolutionary internet security solution that incorporates hardware, cloud and software designed to protect your home and family from malware, hacking, spying and the full range of online threats. It secures all connected devices in your home, from laptops, desktops, smartphones and smart TVs to home appliances and gadgets such as Wi-Fi thermostats, gaming consoles and even your baby monitor. More information is available at https://www.bitdefender.com/box/

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available athttp://www.bitdefender.com.

