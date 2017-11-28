Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Reach a Value of US$ 32 Billion by 2022, Exhibiting a CAGR of Around 6% During 2017-2022

MUMBAI, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Maintaining personal hygiene plays a major role in any female's reproductive health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene products support proper intimate hygiene practices in order to avoid infection. Over the years, numerous NGOs and governments have initiated projects to spread awareness about proper hygiene amongst women, especially in the developing countries. This has led to the acceptance and popularity of these products worldwide. According to Bharat Book Bureau's latest addition "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022 ", the global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 23 Billion in 2016.

Improved economic growth has resulted in higher disposable incomes and purchasing power, leading to a rise in the demand for premium products, and in turn, boosting the market growth. The market is also driven by aggressive promotions and marketing strategies adopted by the key players. Growth in the organised retail market, rapid urbanisation, increasing demand for organic products are some of the other factors driving the global feminine hygiene products. Despite these factors, the market is restrained by the environmental risks attached with the disposal of most feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads and tampons.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, covering sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, and spray and internal cleaners. Amongst these, sanitary pads represent the major category followed by panty liners. The market has also been analysed on the basis of distribution channels and includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, beauty stores and pharmacies and online retail. On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market with the largest share. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the feminine hygiene products market with some of the key global players being Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Kao Group.



This report provides a deep insight into the global feminine hygiene products market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the feminine hygiene products industry in any manner.



