The Chinese solar firm has announced the start of construction on two new solar power plants in Japan with a cumulative capacity of 12.9 MWp.Work on two new solar PV plants, the 10.77 MWp Shizuoka Project and the 2.1 MWp Miyagi Project, have broken ground in Japan, said Canadian Solar, whose high-efficiency MaxPower modules will be mounted at both sites. Commercial operation at the Shizuoka power plant is slated for Q4 2018. It is expected to generate approximately 12,971 MWh of clean energy each year, which will be purchased by Tokyo Electric Power, under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at a rate of ¥36.0 ($0.32) per kWh. The Miyagi plant is, meanwhile, expected to generate around 2,400 MWh of solar electricity annually, which will be purchased by Tohoku Electric Power under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract inked at the same rate. Canadian ...

