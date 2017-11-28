

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas accelerated by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday.



The report said the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in September compared to the 5.8 percent growth seen in August. Economists had expected the pace of growth to accelerate to 6.1 percent.



Standard & Poor's said Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Diego reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities.



'Most economic indicators suggest that home prices can see further gains,' said David M. Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.



He added, 'One dark cloud for housing is affordability - rising prices mean that some people will be squeezed out of the market.'



The 20-city home price index saw a monthly increase of 0.4 percent in September after rising by 0.5 percent in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the index climbed by 0.7 percent in September, matching the increase seen in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX