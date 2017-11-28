STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) announced today that Michael J. McKenna has been promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer for the U.S. Insurance segment. In this newly created role, McKenna will work with the U.S. Insurance divisional leaders to advance the growth and profitability of the segment's business, including expanding the portfolio into new geographic markets and specialty products. He will continue to report to Vincent C. Tizzio, President, U.S. Insurance.

Succeeding McKenna as head of U.S. Marine is Anthony N. Plutino, a seasoned marine executive with deep market knowledge developed over the past 35 years. Plutino joins Navigators from Crum & Forster, where he served as Head of U.S. Marine. Plutino was instrumental in forming and building a successful marine underwriting agency which was sold to Crum & Forster in 2014. Plutino will be based in Iselin, NJ.

Since joining Navigators in 2010, McKenna has served in a range of positions within the U.S. Marine division and most recently served as President, U.S. Marine. McKenna also previously led the U.S. Excess and Surplus Lines Property division. He will continue to have oversight responsibility for this division and for the U.S. Marine division. McKenna is also based in Iselin, NJ and is a member of the company's global leadership team.

Commenting on the appointments, Vince Tizzio said, "We are delighted to welcome Tony to Navigators. "We are fortunate to have recruited such a highly experienced and respected industry veteran to lead our U.S. Marine business. His underwriting expertise and leadership style will fit nicely with our culture."

"Mike has provided strong technical and business leadership not only in U.S. marine, where we are a recognized market leader, but also in other U.S. lines of business," added Tizzio. "His skills and track record of success will provide significant value to our leadership team as we build on the momentum we have created and the U.S. Insurance segment enters the next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth."

The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia.

