MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), one of the world's largest privately owned security and cash services providers, has entered, as of November 28, 2017, into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated as of May 26, 2017, repricing its US$857.3 million Term B Loan due May 2024 from L + 400 to L + 350 and repricing its CA$99.5 million Term B Canadian Loan from CDOR + 475 to CDOR + 425.

