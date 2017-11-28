Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director Declaration

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 41996)

28 November 2017

Directors Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Ruffer Investment Company Limited advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 27 November 2017, Jill May was appointed a non-executive director of Sirius Real Estate Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Fraser Hiddelston

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745738