HONG KONG -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) ("Weyland" or "Company"), a provider of mobile business applications, announced today that it has signed a new reseller agreement with HandsOn Systems.

"Additional reseller agreements in the MEA is one of the reasons I was so pleased when Ghassan Saade agreed to join us as a strategic advisor. The relationships he has in the Middle East and Africa region allow us to continue our strategy of growing our customer base without resorting to expensive direct marketing efforts," explained Weyland CEO, Brent Suen. "Relationships like the one Ghassan has brought us with HandsOn will mean thousands of additional CreateApps and continued revenue growth throughout 2018."

Mr. Suen continued, "Our reseller relationship with HandsOn Systems allows them to begin offering the CreateApp platform as an added value to their existing clients, which include some of the largest transportation and logistics providers in the world.

"HandsOn will also be offering access to the CreateApp platform to its client's customers which are our core SMB demographic. We are excited to be able to bring CreateApp's rapid mobile development capabilities to customers in HandsOn's markets in Europe, the Middle East, South America and West Africa."

HandsOn Systems CEO, Geoff Farrugia, added, "We are excited to be bringing the CreateApp platform to our customers. Our existing platforms serve nine industries from transportation and logistics to inventory management and asset control. We will be offering CreateApp through our network to thousands of SMBs that will benefit from deploying their own mobile apps to engage their customers. CreateApp will allow them to deploy engaging mobile apps quickly. It's a win-win-win."

Weyland Tech looks forward to providing additional updates as development progresses.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech's CreateApp platform is focused on the Asia markets. Our CreateApp platform offered in 14 languages, enables small and medium sized businesses ("SMB's") to create native mobile applications ("APP") for Apple's iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. Empowering SMB's to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services via simple easy to build mobile APPs in an affordable and cost-effective manner.

Follow Weyland Tech online at:

Weyland Tech Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/weylandtech)

Weyland Tech Twitter Feed (https://twitter.com/weylandtechinc)

Weyland Tech LinkedIn Page (https://linkedin.com/company/weylandtech)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Brent Suen, CEO Public Twitter Feed (https://www.twitter.com/BrentSuenWEYL)

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT WEYLAND TECH @:

info@weyland-tech.com

www.weyland-tech.com



