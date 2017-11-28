ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Denise Hines, DHA, PMP, FHIMSS, CEO of eHealth Services Group and Executive Director of Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), has received the 2017 Women of the Year in Technology - Small Enterprise Award, from Women in Technology (WIT). The WIT Women in Technology winners were announced on November 16, 2017, at a ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/DeniseHines.jpg

The Women in Technology Awards honor female leaders of Georgia-based science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) companies whose accomplishments have not only furthered their organizations and industries, but have also made a difference in their local communities. Four award categories are presented - Small, Medium, Large/Enterprise and Nonprofit - plus recognition of a Girl of the Year (GOTY) for her participation in the WIT GIRLS program.

"I am so honored to be part of this illustrious group of women who are true thought leaders in the technology industry," said Dr. Hines. "WIT helps to support diversity and equality in technology, showing girls and women examples of women who have succeeded in the STEAM field. I am so proud to be able to serve as an example of how women can succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field."

Dr. Hines heads eHealth Services Group, a health IT consultancy, and also serves as the Executive Director of Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN). GaHIN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost.

As Executive Director of GaHIN, Dr. Hines has led the initiative to connect the state health information exchange (HIE) to two national networks for information exchange, made Georgia one of the first state HIEs to connect directly to other states, created connections with five state agencies and spurred participation in the HIE by Grady, CHOA, Emory and numerous other state hospitals and healthcare providers.

Dr. Hines is also Chair of the North America Board of the Health Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

Dr. Hines has more than two decades of healthcare experience in a variety of settings, including health systems, physician offices, home health, technology vendors, consulting, state government and revenue management. She is renowned for building service and results-oriented organizations and she possesses a passion for the widespread integration of technology and healthcare.

About Women In Technology

The mission of Women In Technology (WIT) is to serve as passionate advocates for women of all ages in Georgia's STEAM community. WIT passionately supports women at every stage of their STEAM careers-from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by telling the stories of successful women and by helping more women write their own. This takes place in a wide variety of formats-from educating middle and high school girls about the opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), to providing networking and education for professionals. With over 2,500 professionals attending our programs and events, over 500 students, and over 250 volunteers, WIT has become the largest, most active organization of its kind in the region. For more information, visit www.mywit.org.

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN's two products, GeorgiaDirect (powered by Medicity) and Georgia ConnectedCare (powered by Truven Health Analytics) connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

