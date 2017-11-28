DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Capital Southwest Corporation ("Capital Southwest") (NASDAQ: CSWC) announced today that it supported the recent majority investment in LGM Pharma, LLC. ("LGM") by New Harbor Capital ("New Harbor") with a first lien term loan, a revolving credit facility and an equity co-investment. Capital Southwest serves as the sole administrative agent and lender on the credit facility

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with New Harbor on the acquisition of LGM," said Josh Weinstein, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. "LGM provides an innovative approach to sourcing and distributing quality active pharmaceutical ingredients with strong technical and regulatory support capabilities."

LGM, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, specializes in streamlining the API supply chain throughout all development stages while providing complete technical capabilities and expert regulatory support for a wide range of products.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company with approximately $293 million in net assets as of September 30, 2017. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses. Capital Southwest makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests, changes in the financial and lending markets, regulatory changes, tax treatment and general economic and business conditions.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

