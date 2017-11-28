MONTVALE, NEW JERSEY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Oncology Services International (OSI), the world's leading independent service organization for radiation oncology devices, today announced the acquisition of a Varian Truebeam® Radiotherapy System. It is the first time a Truebeam is available for hands-on training outside of the OEM.

Installed at OSI Academy, the OSI Training and Testing Facility in Lakewood, NJ, this acquisition marks an important expansion of the training center. OSI Academy includes a testing vault used to train OSI's Field Service Engineering team as well as other independent engineers from around the world.

OSI services multiple Truebeams across the United States, offering superior service that is more cost effective than the OEM. "As the leader among independent organizations servicing Truebeams, OSI is pleased to announce this important expansion of our industry-leading training program for linear accelerators," commented Richard J. Hall, President and CEO.

"In today's highly competitive healthcare environment, providers must ensure their medical equipment is reliable and sustainable while managing expenses responsibly. OSI's investment in training for both OSI engineers and other independent engineers globally provides an important alternative to the OEM," Hall added.

OSI is also the industry-leading provider of refurbished equipment. The Truebeam in Lakewood will be offered for sale later in 2018. OSI believes the pre-owned linear accelerator market provides cost-effective alternatives for many healthcare facilities in the U.S. and abroad.

"Despite OEM attempts to stifle the refurbished market, we believe it is important to provide economical alternatives for healthcare providers, whether in the U.S. or globally. We encourage all facilities upgrading their linear accelerators to consider selling it into this important secondary market which brings needed therapy to those suffering from the devastation of cancer," commented Hall.

About Oncology Services International

Oncology Services International (OSI) is the leading independent provider of service for radiation therapy equipment, including linear accelerators and CT simulators. OSI's field engineers provide local, responsive service and maintenance across the United States and Mexico. OSI's cost-effective solutions, accompanied by its industry-leading high-touch service, have positioned OSI as the leading alternative to the traditional reliance upon the manufacturer for extended service. Additionally, the company is the leading supplier of refurbished linear accelerators and parts. Its factory-tested Precision Certified radiation oncology medical devices have been sold and installed in more than 30 countries, and are supported by global distribution of linear accelerator parts.

Founded in 1985, OSI became a member of the Avante Health Solutions family of companies in 2016. The additional resources of Avante Health Solutions makes OSI an even stronger company, which remains focused on providing the industry-leading services customers trust and expect. More information on Avante Health Solutions is available at www.avantehs.com.

Learn more about Oncology Services International at www.thinkosi.com.

