Aldo and Global Citizen Team up Using Fashion as a Platform for Change

Aldo drops limited edition Mx. sneakers in collaboration with Global Citizen - taking a stand on equal access to education with their "Give Back, Move forward" campaign

Heading into the holidays, Aldo, a global leader in fashion footwear and accessories, joins forces with Global Citizen, a game-changing international advocacy organisation, to support "Education for All". Launching on GivingTuesday, "Give Back, Move Forward" is geared towards supporting the movement to help 264 million children gain access to education worldwide. Aldo Mx. will be released in three exclusive colors - deep red, black on black and grey mix - and will be available in stores and online. 100% of the net proceeds will help children in the world's poorest countries get the education they deserve.

Aldo's 'genderless' sneaker Mx. first launched in August 2017 with a message of equality and unity. In this special collaboration with Global Citizen, Aldo aims to grow the impact of Mx. with a more tangible contribution to society. "It was crucial for us to find an organisation that would not only reflect our founder's vision and philosophy in the most genuine way, but also inspire and mobilize our customer," asserts Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, Senior Vice President at Aldo. "After successfully launching our genderless sneaker last summer, we sought to further celebrate the intention and values behind its creation. By extending the purpose of Mx. towards this new campaign, our goal is to elevate what the sneaker stands for and raise awareness for a project that will resonate with our global community, the AldoCrew."

The "Give Back, Move Forward" campaign represents tangible action towards concrete change with equal access to education. Falling under the umbrella of Global Citizen's "Education For All" campaign, it aims to fill critical funding gaps in global education, including supporting the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to achieve its 2018 replenishment goal of $3.1 billion. Helping to fill their funding gap will positively impact hundreds of million children and youth across 89 countries. Through its partnership with Aldo, Global Citizen will also continue to call on world leaders, businesses and multilateral institutions to support the GPE "Education Cannot Wait" fund. This will ensure that 75 million children and youth in danger of, or already missing out on their education, can have the resources they need to access this basic human right.

"We are delighted to have the support of the ALDO Group in our campaigning for a quality education for every child. Aldo has historically been a leader on social issues and we feel this partnership truly has the power to inspire thousands around the world to become active Global Citizens," said Stephen Brown, senior director of global partnerships at Global Citizen.

Aldo is a company that was founded on a strong set of values - Love, Respect and Integrity. At the core of the brand there is a premium placed on being a good corporate citizen, striving to enrich global communities, and empowering associates and partners around the world to join its efforts. Having been involved in the fight against AIDS since the mid-80's, Aldo remains committed to growing and sharing its philanthropic culture through this new project. The principles of social engagement, shared by Global Citizen, further solidify the partnership and give grounding to a common goal on education.

To garner as much awareness and excitement for this initiative, Aldo partnered with several influencers for the occasion to create curated social content and unite its community. The influencers include Braina Laviena (@brainalaviena), Danielle Alcaraz (@daniellealcaraz), Eff Ulloa (@eff.ulloa), Eric Jess (@ericjess), Francesca Smith (@frankvinyl), Jesi Le Rae (@jesilerae), Kari Michelle (@karixmichelle), Kehaulani Sanares (@kehaulanisanares), Madison Paige (@madspaige), Parker York Smith (@parkeryorksmith), Sonny Turner (@sonnyturner ), Tommy Lei (@mybelonging) and Valerie Star (@valerie_star). Through the "Give Back, Move Forward" campaign, the brand hopes to enable the AldoCrew to use their voice to join the conversation and take action.

The campaign will go live in key marketing touch-points including online, mobile, select stores and social media programs as of November 28th, 2017. The limited edition Aldo Mx. will be available in 13 countries including Canada, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America.

About The Aldo Group Inc.

Founded in 1972, the Aldo Group is a leading international retailer for fashion footwear and accessories with over 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world. Aldo, the group's flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. For more information, please visit http://www.aldogroup.com and http://www.aldoshoes.com, and follow @aldo_shoes, AldoMx and AldoCrew on social media for updates.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is a social action platform for the global generation who are passionate about learning and taking action on the world's biggest issues. In six years, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible movements of engaged activists in the world. The organisation drives over 20 million engaged Global Citizens a month through content, campaigning, social media and video. This community works to influence world leaders and decision-makers to enact policy changes and commit significant resources to help end extreme poverty by 2030.

