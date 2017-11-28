

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) Tuesday announced the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Sanders, effective April 2, 2018. The company named Robert Tiede, the current executive vice president and chief operating officer, as CEO-elect.



Sonoco's Board of Directors said Tiede will join the board of directors upon Sanders' retirement.



Tiede joined Sonoco as president of Sonoco CorrFlex following the 2004 acquisition of CorrFlex Graphics' point of purchase merchandising display and packaging business. He became senior vice president in 2013 and in 2015 added responsibility for the Company's Protective Solutions and Reels businesses.



