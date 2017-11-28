ENGLEWOOD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Ascent Capital Group Inc. ("Ascent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASCMA) announced today that Mr. Jeffery Gardner, President and Chief Executive Officer of MONI and Mr. Fred Graffam, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MONI will participate in the following conferences:

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29 and 30, 2017 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL at 8:50 am ET.





Raymond James' Technology Investors Conference on December 5, 2017 at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City at 9:00 am ET.





Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 7, 2017 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City at 9:00 am ET.

During each conference, management may make observations regarding the financial performance and outlook of both Ascent and MONI.

A live webcast of the Bank of America and Imperial Capital presentations will be made available on Ascent's Investor Relations website at http://ascentcapitalgroupinc.com/investors.cfm. The Raymond James event will not be webcast.

About Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: ASCMA) is a holding company that owns 100 percent of its operating subsidiary, MONI, and through MONI, LiveWatch Security, LLC. MONI, headquartered in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, secures more than one million residential customers and commercial client accounts with monitored home and business security system services. MONI is supported by one of the nation's largest networks of independent Authorized Dealers, providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. LiveWatch Security, LLC ®, is a Do-It-Yourself ("DIY") home security firm, offering professionally monitored security services through a direct-to-consumer sales channel. For more information on Ascent, see http://ascentcapitalgroupinc.com/.