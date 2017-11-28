Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares Tanker Investment Ltd as of November 28, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.





Short Name: TILo Order Book 1300927 ISIN MHY849271058



The last day of trading is November 28, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.