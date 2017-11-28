The global commercial aircraft underwater location beacon (ULB) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global commercial aircraft ULB market by aircraft type into three segments, which are narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jet. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing procurement of new generation aircraft

In the next 20 years, air travel is expected to double due to the increase in flights in key countries like China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and the US. The year-over-year increase in air traffic has also essentialized the induction of new aircraft to facilitate the growing demand. It is anticipated that a large section of newer generation aircraft would necessitate the integration of new generation ULBs to comply with aviation regulations.

Market trend: development of beacons with integrated pressure sensor

A pressure sensor in a commercial aircraft ULB is used to measure the water pressure of a fallen aircraft. This sensor can determine the depth of water as the pressure reading in a ULB is directly proportional to the underwater depth of the beacon.

"The incorporation of a pressure sensor is expected to improve the performance of a battery in a ULB. The newly designed ULB includes a pressure sensor, processor, aquatic pulse transmitter, water button, and battery. In the event of an aircraft crash in water, the water button gets activated, and the battery sends power to the pulse generator to generate an acoustic pulse periodically," says Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components research.

Market challenge: delays in scheduled aircraft delivery

Aircraft manufacturers face several process challenges while keeping pace with the market competition. The order and delivery cycles for manufacturers have been irregular for the past decade with the increase in orders, even though the aerospace industry has reached maturity. The manufacturing process in the aerospace industry is evolutionary compared to other fields such as biotechnology, where technology is highly upgraded. This leads to an increase in the lead time for manufacturers, affecting the overall supply chain and causing delays in the procurement process of sub-component manufacturers.

Key vendors in the market

Dukane Seacom

RJE International

Novega

L3 Technologies

Vendors in the global commercial aircraft underwater location beacon market compete based on the product quality and performance of batteries installed in their respective ULBs. With continuous changes in aviation regulations, vendors are required to enhance their product portfolios by inducting new generation technologies. The key focus on product development and innovation to increase the durability and reliability of the product.

