Tarsus Group's Cloud-based Consolidation Solution to be Showcased in CCH Tagetik Webinar

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it will host the live webinar, "Modernize Your Consolidation Today!," from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. GMT/10:00 to 10:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, December 5.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg )

During the webinar, Mark Pennington, group controller for Tarsus Group, will discuss the company's transition from Oracle Hyperion Enterprise to CCH Tagetik's cloud-based CPM solution. Tarsus Group is an international business-to-business media company with interests in exhibitions, conferences, education, publishing, and online media. The company has 80 legal entities operating in multiple currencies.

"Our business had long outgrown the Hyperion system," said Pennington. "We specifically decided to focus our search for a replacement solution on cloud solutions for several reasons. We wanted a solution that could be easily used by our local teams and easily maintained without IT support. We also wanted to avoid performance lags, particularly in remote locations.

"In addition to modernizing our consolidation function, CCH Tagetik has dramatically reduced manual processing, allows for easy integration with our ERP systems, and automates the modeling of foreign exchange rate fluctuations," continued Pennington. "With CCH Tagetik's Collaborative Office, we also now have the ability to perform accurate, comparative reporting for events - a critical requirement since these events are our core revenue. CCH Tagetik's multidimensional capabilities lets us report on events by product group, industry, region, or other critical criteria." The CCH Tagetik solution has now been live at Tarsus Group for more than a year.

"Tarsus Group's experience demonstrates that a move to the cloud is a practical option for any company, no matter its complexity or unique requirements," said Nick Nesbitt, general manager for CCH Tagetik UK and Ireland. "Our UK team worked with Tarsus to implement the solution in 75 working days, and today, a self-sufficient Tarsus system administrator provides the minimal support required."

The webinar will feature a live demonstration of CCH Tagetik's consolidation functionality, including:

The benefits of unifying consolidation, budgeting, forecasting, disclosure reporting, and analysis on a unified platform.

Features that foster collaboration among business stakeholders.

How audit trails, diagnostic checks, and automated validation ensure data accuracy from source to final reporting.

Workflow management functionality that allows activities to be performed simultaneously, distributing accountability and expediting processes.

For more information and to register for the complementary webinar, click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik, a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058-396-811 office

gretabartoli@tagetik.com



Linda Galloway

insidHR Communications

+1-303-863-8620 office

+1-203-733-7446 mobile

lgalloway@insidhr.com

