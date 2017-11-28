MIAMI LAKES, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Asana Medical, Inc., ("Asana"), a regenerative medicine company developing a novel treatment for Ulcerative Colitis ("UC"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its corporate name to Regentys ("Regentys", the "Company"). The change, which also includes a new corporate logo and branding platform, reflects the Company's continuing vision and development of its regenerative medicine technologies portfolio, and its lead product, ExtraCellular Matrix Hydrogel ("ECMH").

"The decision to change Asana's corporate name to Regentys reflects the commitment and progress we have made in developing ECMH, our non-surgical, drug-free regenerative medicine treatment for sufferers of Ulcerative Colitis,"stated Brian Andersen, Chief Business Officer of Regentys. "Although our name has changed, our world-class scientific and medical partnerships remain unchanged, and together, we continue to be acutely focused on the ongoing mission of bringing our ECMH product to market," added Brian.

ECMH has shown significant regenerative properties during pre-clinical trials conducted with Dr. Stephen Badylak, MD, PhD, DVM and his team at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

The results from the Company's most recent preclinical trials were published in the Oxford Academic Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, "Restoring Mucosal Barrier Function and Modifying Macrophage Phenotype with an Extracellular Matrix Hydrogel: Potential Therapy for Ulcerative Colitis," and they demonstrated that ECMH restores the barrier function of the test animal's colon, through the restoration of an effective mucosal epithelium, which lead to a reduction in the clinical symptoms.

Ulcerative Colitis is a debilitating disease affecting more than 1.8 million people worldwide. UC is characterized by recurring episodes of inflammation of the innermost layer of the colon, i.e. the mucosa. Typical symptoms include pain, chronic diarrhea, bleeding, and urgency to use the restroom. More severe symptoms include malnutrition and dehydration. An increased risk of colon cancer has also been clinically documented.

Currently, the treatment of UC consists of pharmaceutical and biologic products that block part of the immune response (immunosuppressive). Publicly available forecasts estimated pharmaceutical sales approved to treat UC exceeded $4.0 billion in 2012 and are forecasted to grow to $6.8 billion by 2022. If approved, ECMH will be a distinct departure from this immunosuppressive method of treating UC patients.

Although ECMH will not be a cure for UC, Regentys believes that it could disrupt the treatment paradigm for UC and reduce the need for major surgery.

The web site address for Regentys is www.regentys.com. Those who visit the current Asana Medical, Inc. web link will be directed to the new Regentys web site.

ABOUT REGENTYS

Regentys (formerly Asana Medical, Inc.) is a regenerative medicine company developing a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC). The Company's product ECMH, a novel application of a proven technology, will be a first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from Ulcerative Colitis. This therapy will be a distinct departure from this immunosuppressive method of treating UC patients in a multi-billion-dollar market dominated by immunosuppressive biologic and drug therapies that can have significant side effects. Additionally, 20-30% of patients do not benefit from these therapies and have no alternative except colon removal surgery. Regentys has an experienced management team, strong patent protection, world-class scientific and medical partners, and compelling preclinical proof-of-concept data. For more information, visit www.regentys.com.

