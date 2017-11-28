Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recognized with Global Business Excellence Award

The VITROSNEPHROCHECK' Wins International Award for 'Outstanding Innovation'

RARITAN, New Jersey, Nov.28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that it has received a Global Business Excellence Award for Ortho's VITROSNEPHROCHECK'Test, the first fully automated risk assessment tool for predicting Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a serious and potentially fatal condition affecting hospital patients worldwide. Ortho received accolades in the Outstanding Innovation category for the product.

"Ortho's VITROSNEPHROCHECK Test helps clinicians assess the risk of AKI, which, in combination with guided therapy for at-risk patients, can dramatically improve outcomes and save livesi," said Robert Yates, chief operating officer of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "This honor from The Global Business Excellence Awards highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the tools we bring to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient outcomes."

Ortho's VITROS NEPHROCHECK Test detects two key urinary biomarkers, TIMP-2 and IGFBP-7, which indicate risk of AKI in intensive care unit patients. The biomarkers were first discovered by Astute Medical. Ortho developed VITROS NEPHROCHECK and launched it in CE Mark countries earlier this year. Ortho has submitted the product for FDA clearance, and it is currently under review. The product is currently not available on the VITROSSystem in the U.S.

The recognition is the latest in a string of product innovation awards for Ortho. Earlier this year, the company won an Edison' Award for Innovation for the ORTHOVision platform, a fully automated immunohematology analyzer. The ORTHO Vision platform was also recognized with a 2016 Innovation Award by members of Premier, Inc., a health care improvement company that unites an alliance of approximately 3,600 U.S. hospitals and 120,000 other providers around the goal of transforming health care.

The Global Business Excellence Awards, which recognize and reward business excellence across all sectors, are among the world's highest-profile business honors. The awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector, focusing on financial results, innovation and benefits to customers, employees, investors and communities. The awards attract a wide range of global entries, ranging from large international publically listed companies and public-sector organizations to dynamic and innovative subject matter experts (SMEs).

About The VITROSSystems

The VITROS Chemistry, Immunodiagnostics and Integrated Systems from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a portfolio of products and patented enabling technologies that help clinical laboratories diagnose, monitor and treat disease. VITROS Products are engineered to help clinical laboratories with organizational, operational and economic challenges.

VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products NEPHROCHECK Test Reagent Pack

The VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products NEPHROCHECK Test Reagent Pack is intended for the in vitro quantitative direct measurement of TIMP-2 (Tissue Inhibitor of Metalloproteinase 2) and IGFBP-7 (Insulin-like Growth Factor Binding Protein 7) in human urine, using the VITROS 3600 Immunodiagnostic System and the VITROS 5600 Integrated System to be used in conjunction with clinical evaluation as an aid in the risk assessment of acute kidney injury in the critically ill.

Astute Medical, the AM logo,Astute140,NEPHROCHECK, theNEPHROCHECK logo, andAKIRiskare registered trademarks of Astute Medical, Inc. in the United States.Forinformation regarding trademarks and other intellectual propertyapplicable to this product, including international trademarks, please see AstuteMedical.com/about/intellectualproperty.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

