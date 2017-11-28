sprite-preloader
ACACIA MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 28

28 November 2017

Acacia Mining plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameBradley Gordon
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameAcacia Mining Plc
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentShare option over ordinary shares in the capital of the company granted pursuant to the Acacia Mining Plc Share Option Plan.
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentGB00B61D2N63
(c)Nature of the transactionExercise of share option to be settled in cash
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.90630,981
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
630,981
£191,648
(f)Date of the transaction23 November 2017
(g)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

Enquiries:

Acacia Mining PlcL.Rich@AcaciaMining.com
Laura Rich

© 2017 PR Newswire