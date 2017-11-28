28 November 2017

Acacia Mining plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name Bradley Gordon

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

(b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

(a) Name Acacia Mining Plc

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the Financial Instrument Share option over ordinary shares in the capital of the company granted pursuant to the Acacia Mining Plc Share Option Plan.

(b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument GB00B61D2N63

(c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share option to be settled in cash

(d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£1.90 630,981

(e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

630,981

£191,648

(f) Date of the transaction 23 November 2017