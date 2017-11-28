PR Newswire
London, November 28
28 November 2017
Acacia Mining plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Bradley Gordon
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|Acacia Mining Plc
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Share option over ordinary shares in the capital of the company granted pursuant to the Acacia Mining Plc Share Option Plan.
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|GB00B61D2N63
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of share option to be settled in cash
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.90
|630,981
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
630,981
£191,648
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|23 November 2017
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
Enquiries:
|Acacia Mining Plc
|L.Rich@AcaciaMining.com
|Laura Rich