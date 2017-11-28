Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbances in GCF TST4
Due to system upgrade GCF TST4 will be unavailable tomorrow Wednesday.
The system will start as normal on Thursday morning.
If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com
