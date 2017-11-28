The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial kettles and braising pans marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global commercial kettles and braising pans market by product (commercial kettles and commercial braising pans) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial kettles and braising pans market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing preference for steam-based cooking: a major market driver

In 2016, the global commercial kettles segment dominated the overall global commercial kettles and braising pans market

In 2016, the commercial kettles and braising pans market in the Americas accounted for a major share of the global commercial kettles and braising pans market

AccuTemp Products, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Market Forge, and Welbilt are the leading players in the market

Commercial steam kettles are used by foodservice establishments to perform tasks such as boil pasta and simmer sauces and stews. Commercial steam kettles also provide high productivity, convenience, and energy efficiency. The circulation of steam inside the jacket allows uniform heating of food products inside commercial kettles and the pressure variation in steam determines the maximum temperature offered by them. Most of the steam-jacketed kettles cook food products with steam under pressure. Insulated jackets in commercial kettles will reduce heat losses from the bottom sides of commercial kettles and increase efficiency, lower energy consumption, and reduce heat flow into commercial kitchens.

Commercial kettles: largest product segment

Commercial kettles are also called steam kettles and jacketed kettles. They are the self-contained version of large stockpots used in commercial kitchens. Commercial kettles can be used to boil pasta and simmer sauces and stews. When compared to the cooking standard range tops, commercial kettles can be partially automated and closely controlled. Commercial kettles normally cook food by conduction. The heat gets transferred directly from the walls of the kettle to the food. A variety of controls are also inbuilt with commercial kettles that allow foodservice establishments to simplify the cooking process.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Commercial kettles offered by various vendors include features to indicate the water level in the equipment and timers to signal the end of cooking time. Commercial kettles can be sub-segmented based on the source of heat such as commercial electric kettles, commercial gas kettles, and commercial direct steam kettles. Apart from the mode of heat source, commercial kettles are segmented based on styles such as commercial tilting kettles and commercial stationery kettles. The global commercial kettles market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period."

Competitive vendor landscape

The key vendors that offer commercial kettles and braising pans are AccuTemp Products, Welbilt, Market Forge, Dover Corporation (offers commercial kettles and braising pans under the Unified Brands), and Illinois Tool Works (offers commercial kettles and braising pans under the brand Vulcan). Vendors focus on providing commercial kettles and braising pans with maximum benefits to end-users, and they offer a wide range of product portfolios to deliver commercial kettles and braising pans to different end-user segments. This helps vendors to achieve maximum customer base from different regions. Vendors are focusing on new product offerings and delivering commercial kettles and braising pans with improved control features.

