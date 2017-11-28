ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Luvu Brands, Inc., (OTCQB: LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium consumer brands in the categories of sexual wellness, comfort top-of-bed accessories and lifestyle fashion furniture, today announced an exclusive wholesale distribution agreement for Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear® with South Korean marketer MSJL Co., Ltd.

"The demand for quality sex products is growing in Asia and we're excited to be part of this transition," says Brett Richardson, Luvu Brands International Sales Manager. "This exclusive distribution agreement will definitely raise the profile of Liberator branded products within the region."

MSJL Co., Ltd. is an internationally known manufacturer and distributor of intimate pleasure products. The company was established in 2003 and now operates a wide network of wholesale distribution channels as well as retail businesses in South Korea.

"We value our relationship with Luvu Brands," says a representative for MSJL. "Our company is one of the leaders in marketing intimate adult pleasure products in South Korea. We look forward to developing a community of loyal and enthusiastic customers who will appreciate the Liberator products."

MSLJ, Co., Ltd. will serve as the Luvu Brands' primary wholesale representative with plans to distribute and market a number of core Liberator sexual positioning products and erotic bedroom accessories in South Korea which includes the best-selling Wedge/Ramp Combo, tantric sex chairs and loungers, and the brand's popular series of sex toy mounts.

"It is a pleasure working alongside our South Korean distributor MSLJ, and we are looking forward to a very successful venture," says Richardson. The company also states that MSLJ will be providing additional marketing support for Liberator.

Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear is now selling their products internationally throughout Canada, Europe, China, and Australia and has plans on expanding the brand into other countries including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia based designer, manufacturer and brand based marketer of consumer products that offers a growing number of product categories including: Liberator® sexual positioning furniture, Avana™ top-of-bed comfort pillows and Jaxx® casual fashion furniture, child, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats and daybeds. These products are sold through the Company's websites, concept factory store, online mass merchants and retail stores worldwide. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint.

The Company is headquartered in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative vacuum-compressed consumer products are core to the Company's operating principles. As the majority of the Company's products are constructed of polyurethane foam, sustainable manufacturing practices are used including re-purposing of foam trim into beanbag fill to reduce our overall carbon footprint.

Luvu Brands promotes its products globally in a variety of distribution channels including mass market web retailers, catalogers and specialty retail stores. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

