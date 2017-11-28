HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Oncolix, Inc., (OTC PINK: AEPP) announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol to ONCX, effective at the opening of trading on November 29, 2017. The ticker symbol change is continued demonstration of progress toward positioning Oncolix as an emerging biopharmaceutical company with a clinical-stage asset.

"We are very much committed to building an innovative biopharmaceutical company and to furthering the development of Prolanta™, which is currently in an ongoing Phase I human clinical trial in ovarian cancer patients," said Michael T. Redman, chief executive officer of Oncolix. "The ticker and name change and the recent appointment of an independent director on our board are continued evidence of our progress as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. These are also important steps as we continue to build out the public company infrastructure to fulfill the OTC-QB listing requirements and ultimately a NASDAQ listing."

About Oncolix

Oncolix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Prolanta™ for the treatment of ovarian, uterine, breast and other cancers. The Company has a US FDA-cleared IND to commence human testing of Prolanta™ in its first indication, the treatment of ovarian cancer. This Phase 1 clinical trial is currently in progress. Prolanta™ is a prolactin receptor antagonist (or blocker) that has demonstrated efficacy in xenograft models through a unique mechanism of action, autophagy. In addition to ovarian cancer, there is strong preclinical evidence Prolanta™ may be effective in breast, prostate and other cancers. In the current Phase 1 dose-escalation safety trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, to date there have been no observed serious adverse events and no dose-limiting toxicities. The FDA has approved the designation of Prolanta™ as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of ovarian cancer, which may result in reduced filing fees (currently $2 million), federal tax credits and marketing exclusivity.

