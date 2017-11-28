Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmers Market Worth 225.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million by 2022 from USD 150.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 25 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 96 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blood-sample-warmer-device-market-151850783.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing burden of hypothermia cases, increasing number of surgeries, and growing number of trauma cases. According to a report published by Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) and the Health and Social Care Information Centre, the diagnosis rate of hypothermia in the UK increased significantly between 2005 and 2014. This will result in, increasing demand for blood warmer devices/sample warmers during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=151850783

Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By sample type, the Blood Warmer Devices Market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global Blood Warmer Devices Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Blood Warmer Devices Market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=151850783

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Blood Warmer Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Blood Warmer Devices Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the Blood Warmer Devices Market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).

Browse Related Reports

Intravascular Temperature Management Market by Type (Warming, Cooling), Application (Perioperative, Post-operative, Acute Care), Medical Condition (Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Myocardial Infarction) - Global Forecasts to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intravascular-temperature-management-market-219608793.html

Temperature Management Market by Product (Surface & Intravascular Systems - Warming & Cooling), Application (Acute & Perioperative Care), End User (Surgeon & Anesthesiologist), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic, Neurology) - Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/temperature-management-market-141546773.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets