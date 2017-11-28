LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK) today announced the appointment of Steve Goldberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to head up marketing for Grey Cloak's new website, CBD.co.

Steve brings 10 years of digital marketing experience to the organization.

Mr. Goldberg is a bona fide expert in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), conversion rate optimization (CRO) and generating web traffic that turns into sales.

Steve stated, "I'm incredibly excited about this project. Initially I was looking at taking on CBD.co as a part time client, however after attending the MJ BizCon conference in Las Vegas with the Grey Cloak management team and seeing the success they had first hand, I immediately wanted to expand my role.

"I truly believe that we will build CBD.co into the number one online destination for CBD within 12 months or less with the strategies we're implementing today."

Mr. Goldberg has been the driving force behind dozens of successful online campaigns. He has specialized in the health industry, which is a perfect fit for CBD.co.

Some notable achievements of Mr. Goldberg's are: (1) he tripled the sales conversion rate for a muscle and fitness nutrition company; (2) he increased sales for an online personal development course by 37%; and (3) he recently developed a successful online campaign that increased a series of health websites from zero to six figures in 11 months -- achieving a quadruple digit return on investment.

"I couldn't be more excited to have landed Steve as CBD.co's CMO. With his expertise and knowledge of digital marketing, we expect to dominate the online world of CBD. I can't stress how important he is to our team," said Patrick Stiles, President and CEO.

Mr. Goldberg will focus on driving traffic to CBD.co, website sales, lifetime customer value and return-on-investment positive growth strategies.

About Grey Cloak Tech, Inc.

The Company now has two distinct business lines. The Company is still engaged in the sale of cloud-based software to detect advertising fraud on the internet, and through the acquisition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eqova Life Sciences, the Company entered the business of distributing a full spectrum of hemp oil products.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations with regard to the Eqova acquisition, the anticipated commencement of trading on the OTCQB and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "possibility," and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2017 and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

