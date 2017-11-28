MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Note to editors: There are 4 figures/maps associated with this press release.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "OPUS ONE") (TSX VENTURE: OOR), is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold showing during the summer trenching program on Fecteau property in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt. The new showing contains an east-west quartz vein hosted in a plurimetric altered and sheared quartz porphyry (QP) unit. Mechanical stripping was carried out over a sub-cropping area discovered by prospecting last July. Over 38 metres of strike length was stripped and sampled. The structure remains open in all directions as the overburden thickness increases at both ends of the showing.

The vein varied in width from 2 to over 3 metres and is surrounded by a 1 to 2 metres zone of silicification and quartz stockwork. The vein contains quartz and carbonate with minor tourmaline and up to 5% pyrite. The surrounding quartz stockwork also contain 1-3% pyrite and is strongly anomalous in gold. The vein strikes east-west and dips to the north at 52 degrees. The QP which host's the quartz vein is strongly sheared and altered (mostly silica and sericite). Historical drill holes LF-12-03 and LF-12-02 (1.93 g/t Au over 0.6m and 1.20g/t Au over 1.0m associated with disseminated sulfides) are located at 400 and 500m east of this new showing.

Channel samples were taken at 3 to 5 metre intervals across the mineralised zone, where ever possible. The following table is a summary of the best individual or composite assay results from 11 channels, totaling 88 individual samples oriented perpendicular to strike:

Fecteau showing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Channel # Weighted Avg g/t Au Length m Lithology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 1.84 1.35 Quartz vein and stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 2.32 0.91 Quartz stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 2.39 3.05 Quartz vein and stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 2.21 2.92 Quartz vein and stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 2.29 0.60 Stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 2.03 0.89 Stockwork ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 7.09 0.50 Quartz vein ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

A table with complete assay results, location map, detailed trench map and photos can be found at the link indicated at the end of the release.

Follow up diamond drilling is planned for the next exploration phase during winter 2018.

In parallel, a geophysical compilation and re-interpretation over the entire property are in progress and planned to be delivered next January.

Mr. Louis Morin, CEO, states: "This new exciting discovery on Fecteau property is an example of the potential for successful exploration in this developing mining camp. We were already aware of the potential for gold rich VMS/Bousquet type deposit in this particular area of the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, but having coherent gold grades in association with quartz veins inside a Quartz Porphyry bring us a new vision of the possibilities for Fecteau. We look forward for our next winter's drill program to explore this new zone as well as other high priority targets."

Fecteau is a gold property which consists of 90 mining claims covering an area of 5,078 hectares located in the highly prospective Urban-Barry greenstone belt, 30 kilometers east of the Osisko Mining Windfall Lake and Lynx projects. The property is easily accessible via a good network of logging roads. The area is underlain by rocks of Archean age of the Fecteau formation. The property contains 8 historical gold and base metals (Cu and Zn) occurrences with gold grades varying from 1 g/t to up to 8 g/t and was mainly explored for base metal deposits in the past. The property is surrounded by Osisko Mining claims.

Samples collected during the 2017 fall exploration program were dispatched from Chapais to Laboratoire Expert, Rouyn-Noranda for processing. Standard and blank QA-QC samples were introduced in the sample series at regular intervals in the field. All samples were processed according to Laboratoire Expert's internal quality control procedures. They were analysed following standard pyro-analyses technics "Fire Assay-Atomic Absorption". Samples which returned values equal or greater than 5.0 g/t were reanalysed by gravimetric method.

About OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, sometimes close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Metanor Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine, Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine. Courvillle property is located east of Val D'Or.

In addition, Opus One has also optioned three properties, all easily accessible by a network of all season roads: Fecteau property, located in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, east of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active exploration area in Canada; Winwin property, located directly North of Iamgold's Monster Lake property, and the Grizzly property, located 40 kilometers north-west of the city of Chapais in a similar geological setting to Northern Superior's Croteau East project.

Tony Brisson, P. Geo and director of Opus One, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

