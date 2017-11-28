

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major U.S. tobacco companies have begun complying with a long pending court order to tell the American public the truth about the deadly consequences of smoking and secondhand smoke, as well as their intentional design of cigarettes to make them more addictive.



Sunday, full-page 'corrective statement' advertisements by four tobacco companies were published in major US newspapers.



The corrective newspaper campaign ad in plain background begins with this intro: 'A Federal Court has ordered RJ Reynolds Tobacco, Philip Morris USA, Altria and Lorillard to make this statement about the health effects of smoking.'



The tobacco companies admit in the ad that smoking kills an average 1,200 Americans daily. 'Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans. Every day,' it said. The ad continued that 'more people die every year from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes and alcohol, combined'.



It also listed various diseases and health conditions caused by smoking: Heart disease, emphysema, acute myeloid leukemia, cancer, reduced fertility, and low birth weight in newborns.



One of the ads shows a graph that charts annual smoking related deaths in the United States between 2005 and 2009.



Television ads also have started airing. One ad features black text over a white background that lists the dangers of smoking. Full-page newspaper ads will appear in papers in more than 50 major cities through April 2018. The television ads will run on major network or cable stations during prime time for 52 weeks.



The court-ordered messages will also appear in these media outlets' websites, cigarette package inserts, and places where cigarettes are sold. The ad campaign will cost the tobacco industry about $30 million, it is estimated.



The ads are the culmination of a long-running lawsuit the U.S. Department of Justice filed against the tobacco companies in 1999.



A federal court in 2006 had ordered the tobacco companies to make these corrective statements after finding that they had violated civil racketeering laws (RICO) and engaged in a decades-long conspiracy to deceive the American public about the health effects of smoking and how they marketed to children.



The ads will finally run after 11 years of appeals by the tobacco companies aimed at delaying and weakening them.



The Federal Trade Commission reports the companies spend $8.2 billion a year to market cigarettes in the U.S.



Despite tremendous progress in reducing smoking, tobacco use still kills more than 480,000 Americans and costs the nation about $170 billion in health care expenses each year, according to American Cancer Society.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX